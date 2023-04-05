Anderson Burpo, Walker McClanahan

Hickman County’s Walker McClanahan (15) and Anderson Burpo (14) high five after McClanahan scores in the 12-7 loss against the Whitley County Colonels at Edward Jones Field.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Tuesday afternoon, the Hickman County Falcons traveled to McCracken County to play against the Whitley County Colonels in the Mustangs’ spring break tournament held throughout the week. Despite a tough battle, the Falcons fell 12-7 in the late innings to the Colonels.

The contest kicked off with Whitley County scoring three in the top of the first inning, but Hickman County answered immediately, posting five runs. The Falcons took advantage of Whitley County’s pitching struggles as a pitch hit Walker McClanahan before Eli Prince and Kobe Yamauci drew back-to-back walks. Then, McClanahan and Prince scored on wild pitches before Coleson Naranjo drew a walk.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In