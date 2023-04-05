On Tuesday afternoon, the Hickman County Falcons traveled to McCracken County to play against the Whitley County Colonels in the Mustangs’ spring break tournament held throughout the week. Despite a tough battle, the Falcons fell 12-7 in the late innings to the Colonels.
The contest kicked off with Whitley County scoring three in the top of the first inning, but Hickman County answered immediately, posting five runs. The Falcons took advantage of Whitley County’s pitching struggles as a pitch hit Walker McClanahan before Eli Prince and Kobe Yamauci drew back-to-back walks. Then, McClanahan and Prince scored on wild pitches before Coleson Naranjo drew a walk.
Anderson Burpo tied the game 3-3 with a double to left field. Naranjo scored on a wild pitch, allowing the Falcons to take a 4-3 lead. Before the inning ended, Burpo scored on an error by Whitley County’s catcher. However, Witt Carter struck out to end the inning.
Whitley County, who has lost one game this season, tied it 5-5 in the top of the third inning and took the lead before the inning ended with an out on the base paths.
Hickman County continued to fight and held a 7-6 lead until the top of the fifth inning when Whitley County’s Hunter Upchurch hit a home run to lead off the inning, tying it 7-7. An RBI single by Bradyn Bargo allowed Whitley County to move ahead 8-7 before Hickman County escaped the inning.
Whitley County continued to surge ahead by plating four more runs in the top of the sixth inning. Unfortunately, the Falcons could not answer, eventually falling 12-7 in the contest.
Carter started on the bump for Hickman County. The freshman threw three innings, allowing five hits, six runs (three earned), three walks, and two strikeouts.
Gabe Dowdy and Burpo appeared in relief for the Falcons.
Dowdy took the loss, throwing over two innings of work. The sophomore allowed five hits, five runs (earned), and four walks in his appearance on the mound.
Burpo threw over an inning to finish the game. The sophomore allowed two hits, one run, and a walk while striking out one.
WHITLEY COUNTY 12, HICKMAN COUNTY 7
WCHS 3 0 3 0 2 4 0 — 12-12-3
HCHS 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 7-9-3
WP: B. Bargo; LP: G. Dowdy
2B: WCHS — M. Croley, H. Upchurch; HCHS — A. Burpo
TB: WCHS — H. Upchurch 6, S. Harp 3, M. Croley 2, B. Anderson 2, M. Wright 2, R. Osborne 2, B. Bargo 1, A. Rowe 1; C. Sublett 2, A. Burpo 2, E. Prince 2, W. McClanahan 1, G. Dowdy 1, C. Naranjo 1, N. Gallimore 1
HBP: WCHS — H. Upchurch; HCHS — W. McClanahan
SB: WCHS — A. Rowe 3, M. Wright 2, R. Osborne; HCHS — C. Sublett
RECORDS: HICKMAN COUNTY (4-4); WHITLEY COUNTY (12-1)
