BRIENSBURG — With true grit and determination, Christian Fellowship faced Hickman County Monday night with the host Eagles dispatching the visiting Falcons, 67-60. And in a game where every point mattered, Luke Grigg’s successful free throws were the difference maker.
It was beneficial for CFS, which found itself in the bonus early in the fourth quarter that allowed them to have the advantage in the end.
“At the start of the year, we weren’t shooting at the line very well. It was only around 60% as a team and preseason we set the goal to be 70% plus,” Eagles coach Tyler Ryan said. “In a game like this when they have multiple shooters, multiple threats, every single free throw is big and tonight especially.”
From beginning to end, the Eagles (6-4) and Falcons (4-5) battled it out with neither team giving in to the other. Until the third quarter, CFS had the edge with a 31-25 lead. The lead, unfortunately, did not last long with Hickman County returning from the half rejuvenated.
Christian Fellowship found itself tied 42-42 going into the fourth quarter, leaving it as anyone’s game. Elijah Grigg stepped up for his team with a 3-pointer, giving his Eagles the lead once more with five minutes to go in the game. During the Eagles fourth quarter rally, the team outscored Hickman County by seven points with a total of 25 compiled of bountiful free throws and two-pointers.
Hickman County 10 15 17 18 — 60
Christian Fellowship 19 12 11 25 — 67
HICKMAN CO: Johnson 15, Prince 14, Midyett 10, Hayden 7, Ward 6, Newton 3, Dodson 3, Naranjo, 2.
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP: L. Grigg 20, Allen 16, Dunning 16, Hovekamp 10, E. Grigg 3, Space 2.
GIRLS
Hickman County 61, CFS 38
Despite the loss against the 6-1 Lady Falcons, Christian Fellowship head coach Trevor Jackson remained positive about the progress the Lady Eagles (3-5) are making with each game and toward the future.
“I thought the girls stepped up and played exceptionally well against a very, very good Hickman County team,” Jackson stated. “They are a good ball team, shot the three well, and are well coached. Hickman is the best passing team I have seen all year.”
Bailie Lester led Hickman County with 15 points; seven were shot in the paint. Rancey Skaggs and Kadey Wilkey had a combined 22 points to help their team earn the road win.
“With all that said, I thought we still did pretty well even without our second leading scorer tonight. Very proud of their efforts on the court,” Jackson added. “There are things we still need to clean up. I’ve told them — it’s the same song, different verse.”
Gracie Howard led all scorers with 24 points. Howard is 46 points away from her 1,000 career point with Christian Fellowship as a freshman. Jayden Jackson followed behind Howard with seven points.
Hickman County 21 14 11 15 — 61
Christian Fellowship 9 11 10 8 — 38
HICKMAN CO: Lester 15, Skaggs 12, Wilkey 10, Midyett 9, Rushing 8, Bartolo 7.
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP: G. Howard 24, Jackson 7, Warren 4, R. Howard 3.
