When Megan Hertter teed it up in The Paducah Sun’s 68th Florence Paxton Memorial on Monday morning, she wasn’t in the group of defending champions.
Still, she played her way to the top of the leader board and finished the first round with a one-shot lead over Charli Doss.
Today she will continue her quest to win the tournament and join an elite group of golfers who have claimed the coveted title since 1954.
“My short game was good on the front nine, and I hit solid putts to make the turn with a 34,” the Marshall County High School golfer noted. Hertter birdied No. 4 and 9.
Hertter’s ball found the water on No. 15, where she carded a bogey after also bogeying No. 14. She bogeyed 16 but finished strong with a par on the tough 17th hole, followed by a birdie on No. 18 and a 73 to take the lead over Doss.
Hertter recently captured the Cullen Brown Invitational and has already committed to play for Florida Southern when she finishes her senior year next spring.
Doss carded her best score yet in this tournament. A recent graduate of Murray State University, the former Racer golfer, played consistently, carding a round of 36-39-74 at Paxton Park. After two birds (No. 5 and 9), she bogeyed No. 10 and 14, and then it was a string of pars through 18.
“I had no expectations,” Doss said. “I just wanted to have fun, and I did.”
That will be her plan for today at Rolling Hills when she and Hertter are joined by Metropolis golfer Emma Korte who shot a 76 on Monday. The leaders tee off at 9 a.m. for the final round.
In fourth place with a 77 is Lily Conkle. Former winner Nicole Taylor fired a 78 while defending champion Jessica Stephens struggled on the back 9 at Paxton, finishing with a 79 and tied with Ballard’s April Carter. Rounding out the Championship Flight are Autumn Dowdy and Adeline Edwards.
Leading the First Flight with an 80 is Pam Trimble. In second is Murray resident Angela Snodgrass, who recently took first place in the Tri-State Tournament at Metropolis. Playing on her home course today, Trudy Gregory is tied for third with Lou Ella Archer at 84.
Joyce Vasseur topped the field in the Second Flight with an 84. Julie Alles and Vicki Sparks are tied for second with 87s. Theresa Adams and Kim Denton are third with 89s. The Third Flight leader is Shae Copeland, followed by Marsha Kubilis and Joanne Welsch. The Senior division leader is Cathy Trampe, with Betty Lippert in second.
Rachel Hagan leads fellow McCracken County Mustang golfer Sophie Hollowell by 3 in the Junior Flight with 81. Hagen and Hollowell played in the past for the tournament director and former Mustang girls’ golf coach, Chris Hunkler.
Golfers tee off between and 8 and 9 a.m. today at Rolling Hills. Spectators are welcome to watch. An awards luncheon for golfers only will follow play at approximately 1:30 in the clubhouse, Hunkler said.
