Marshall County’s Megan Hertter joined the long list of influential women who have won The Paducah Sun’s Florence Paxton Memorial Golf Tournament. Hertter earned the title of champion in the 68th annual event.
The annual tournament was held at Paxton Park on July 26 and then at Rolling Hills Country Club on July 27.
“I’m pretty proud to win a local tournament like this. There’s a lot of history behind it,” Hertter told The Sun. “It feels nice to have that win.”
Hertter recently took home the first place title for the Cullen Brown Invitational and announced on July 25 via social media that she will be continuing her golf career at Florida Southern when she finishes her senior year next spring.
The Marshall County High School golfer finished in the Championship Flight with a 148. Ballard County’s April Carter pushed her way into second with a final 151. Metropolis (Illinois) golfer Emma Korte finished in third with a 153.
For the First Flight, Angela Snodgrass took home first place with a 161. Janet Alexander took second. Pam Trimble took home first net while Rae Ann Walker took second net.
Joyce Vasseur won the Second Flight with her 168. Sheri Henson finished in second. Julie Alles took home the first low net in the Second Flight, with Margaret Caksackkar earning second low net.
The Third Flight went to Shae Copeland with a 185. Joanne Welsch finished in second. Marsha Kubilis took home first net, and Deb Blagg took second net in the Third Flight.
For the Junior Flight, McCracken County’s Rachel Hagan took home first with a 163, Sophie Hollowell finished behind with a 165.
Cathy Trampe took first in the Senior Flight with Betty Lippert behind her with a 113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.