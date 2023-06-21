HENDERSON — On Tuesday night, the Paducah Chiefs traveled to Henderson to take on the Flash. Despite keeping it a close contest, the Chiefs fell to the Flash in a 4-2 decision at Park Field.
Henderson’s Sam McFarland claimed the victory for the Flash. The Kentucky Wesleyan College hurler worked over four innings, allowing one hit while striking out five and walking three of 16 batters on 60 pitches.
For Paducah, Bishop Woods took the loss. The Bethel University arm worked over two innings, allowing two hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out four and walking four of 14 batters on 58 pitches.
The Chiefs struck first in the top half of the opening as Christian Beal knocked an RBI single to right field with two outs. Beal’s single allowed Bryden Fraasman to score, making it 1-0.
However, in the home half of the first inning, the Flash answered with a Logan Lacey single on a line drive to center field, scoring Luke Scales to tie it. The Chiefs ended the Henderson threat as Crawford Courville struck out to end the inning on six pitches.
The Chiefs took a one-run lead in the second inning with two outs. Despite a ground out and a line out from the first two batters for Paducah, Ben Brombaugh doubled to left field. The next batter, Gunner Bingham, singled, allowing Brombaugh to advance into scoring position. With an RBI single by Colby Morse, Brombaugh made it 2-1 as he crossed home plate.
However, the Chiefs could not produce enough offense in the third before Henderson tied the game back at 2-2. The bottom of the third began with Scales reaching first base on a dropped third strike, stealing second base, and advancing to third base on an error by Paducah. With a single by Andrew Lee, Scales scored.
The Flash snagged one run in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-2 lead with an RBI single by Scales, scoring Evan Joubert. And one final run in the bottom of the eight as Joubert scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2.
Paducah had an opportunity in the top of the ninth inning with a leadoff single with Gibbs. However, Gibbs and Colby Morse were left stranded to end the game with a lineout by Fraasman.
PAD 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2-6-1
HEN 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 X — 4-7-0
WP: S. McFarland; LP: B. Woods
TB: PAD — B. Brombaugh 2, G. Bingham 2, W. Gibbs 1, C. Beal 1, C. Morse 1; HEN — A. Lee 2, L. Lacey 1, L. Scales 1, B. Morse 1, E. Joubert 1, N. Brewer 1
HBP: PAD — B. Brombaugh, K. Morse, C. Morse; HEN — A. Lee, L. Scales, E. Joubert, C. Courville
SB: HEN — L. Lacey, L. Scales, E. Joubert, C. Courville
CS: PAD — G. Griggs; HEN — L. Lacey, L. Scales, E. Joubert, N. Brewer
