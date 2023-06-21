Paducah Chiefs

The Paducah Chiefs fell to the Henderson Flash in a 4-2 decision at Park Field on Tuesday night. The Chiefs will face the Muhlenberg County Stallions at Brooks Stadium on Wednesday night.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

HENDERSON — On Tuesday night, the Paducah Chiefs traveled to Henderson to take on the Flash. Despite keeping it a close contest, the Chiefs fell to the Flash in a 4-2 decision at Park Field.

Henderson’s Sam McFarland claimed the victory for the Flash. The Kentucky Wesleyan College hurler worked over four innings, allowing one hit while striking out five and walking three of 16 batters on 60 pitches.

