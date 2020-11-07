HENDERSON — In one of the lone district matchups in west Kentucky on Friday night, Marshall County struck 11 seconds into the contest at Henderson County ... but inevitably fell to the Colonels on the road, 51-21.
With 11:49 left in the first quarter, Marshals quarterback Quinn Smith continued his strong rapport with budding junior wideout Logan Reese, as the two connected for a 67-yard touchdown and the early 6-0 advantage.
From there, however, the Colonels would emphatically defend their home turf, scoring 38 unanswered points before halftime, with running back Jaheim Williams (13 carries, 170 yards, two TDs) scoring bookend touchdowns in the foray.
Quinn Smith would dial up the first of two touchdowns to Riley Smith, this one for 39 yards, with 90 seconds left before halftime ... cutting it to 38-13.
Henderson quarterback Ben Dalton (six carries, 51 yards) gashed for a 14-yard score to make it 44-14 with 8:35 left in the third quarter, and a passing touchdown from backup Dru Meadows to Keyaaron Goines with 10:25 left in the fourth would bring on the running clock.
Quinn Smith’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Riley Smith, with 2:03 left in regulation, pushed the passing totals just over 200 yards on the night, and he’d complete 60% with just one interception.
With the win, Henderson County finishes its regular season 6-1 and 4-0 in Class 6A, District 1 action. The Marshals finish the regular season at 3-6 and 0-4 in Class 6A, District 1.
Marshall County 7 7 0 7 — 21
Henderson County 24 14 6 7 — 51
SCORING
MC: Quinn Smith 67-yard pass to Logan Reese (kick good), 7-0, 11:49 1Q
HC: Jaheim Williams 5-yard run (kick good), 7-7, 10:43 1Q
HC: Colton Evans 30-yard field goal, 10-7, 8:00 1Q
HC: Colton Evans 6-yard run (kick good), 17-7, 5:12 1Q
HC: Jaheim Williams 49-yard run (kick good), 24-7, 0:55 1Q
HC: Seth Goben 7-yard run (kick good), 31-7, 11:55 2Q
HC: Layton Fletcher 2-yard run (kick good), 38-7, 6:14 2Q
MC: Quinn Smith 39-yard pass to Riley Smith (kick good), 38-14, 1:33 2Q
HC: Ben Dalton 14-yard run (kick failed), 44-14, 8:35 3Q
HC: Dru Meadows 5-yard pass to Keyaaron Goines (kick good), 51-14, 10:25 4Q
MC: Quinn Smith 14-yard pass to Riley Smith (kick good), 21-51, 2:03 4Q
PASSING LEADERS
MC: Quinn Smith 15-25-220-3-1; HC: Ben Dalton 11-17-111-0-1, Meadows 1-1-5-1
RECEIVING LEADERS
MC: Logan Reese 7-111-1, Riley Smith 5-92-2; HC: Brooks 3-40, Williams 4-23, Mattingly 1-23, Goines 2-10-1.
RUSHING LEADERS
MC: Reese 2-16, Parker 8-9, Q Smith 2-6; HC: Williams 13-170-2, Dalton 6-51-1, Wright 7-32, Meadows 3-31-1, Brown 7-22, Fletcher 2-16-1, Evans 1-6-1.
RECORDS
HC: 6-1 (4-0), MC: 3-6 (0-4)
