On Tuesday night, the McCracken County Mustangs hosted the visiting Rossview Hawks from Clarksville, TN, at Edward Jones Field in a doubleheader. The Mustangs took the first game, 10-3.
In the first inning of game one, the Mustangs did not waste time jumping on the board with a solo home run from senior Jack Bennett. Bennett’s hit set the tone for the rest of the night.
“For approach at the plate, I wasn’t trying to do too much,” Bennett said. “Try to get the barrel to the ball and hit deep fly balls. We had a little bit of wind tonight, so it helped a little bit. But, overall, I tried to get the barrel to it and let it go.”
The senior catcher went 2-for-3 with a team-high of four RBIs in the first game. His first home run came in the first inning, clearing the center field fence with two outs to give McCracken County an early 1-0 lead. The second home run came in the bottom of the fourth in left field, scoring Miller Green and Scout Moffatt.
Junior Zach Sims joined in on the fun between Bennett’s home runs with a nuke to right field in the bottom half of the second inning. After two strikes and a foul, Sims connected with the ball to make it 2-0, Stangs. Green singled to right field in the same inning, which allowed Cooper Ford to score before Rossview collected two more outs, stranding Dylan Riley at third base.
“It was 0-2, and I wasn’t trying to do too much,” Sims said. “And then he gave me a pitch inside and up, and I just turned on it. I knew it was gone, but I didn’t want to bat flip and make anyone mad.”
The offense continued after Bennett’s second home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Stangs pushed their lead to 8-0 on a Sims double, scoring Nate Lang and Eli James. Jude Farley, who started on the mound for McCracken, also collected an RBI in the inning, scoring Sims to make it a 9-0 ballgame early.
Rossview scored in the top of the fifth when Brady Cooper scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Scotty Dean. Moffatt replaced Farley on the mound, only facing four batters in the inning.
McCracken County continued to show off their bats in the bottom half of the inning when Riley doubled to left field. The next batter, Green, snagged an RBI while singling to left field, which quickly scored Riley.
The Hawks added another run to the board when Andrew Jordan homered to left field, making it 10-2. Rossview scored again in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Collin Pedigo, allowing Dean to score.
The Mustangs got out of the inning and sealed the victory in the top of the seventh.
Farley earned the win, going four innings and striking out two. The sophomore walked three, gave up three hits, and did not allow a run. Moffatt worked in relief, allowing five hits, three runs, and striking out two.
Green, Bennett, and Sims each went 2-for-3 in the victory. Bennett finished with four RBIs and Sims with three.
Rossview’s Cannon Rice took the loss. He allowed nine hits and nine runs in three and two-thirds innings while striking out five Mustangs.
At the time of The Paducah Sun’s deadline, the second game was in progress with the game all tied up 6-6.
McCracken County 10, Rossview 3
Rossview 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 — 3-8-1
McCracken County 1 2 0 6 1 0 X — 10-12-1
WP: J Farley; LP: C Rice
2B: RSVW — B Cooper, C Pedigo; MCHS — Z Sims, D Riley
3B: RSVW — S Dean
HR: RSVW — A Jordan; MCHS — J Bennett 2, Z Sims
TB: RSVW — S Dean 5, A Jordan 4, B Cooper 2, C Pedigo 2, D Dettweiler 1, B Prarie 1; MCHS — J Bennett 8, Z Sims 6, M Green 2, D Riley 2, J Farley 1, C Ford 1, E James 1, N Lang 1, S Moffatt 1
