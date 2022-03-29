The Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado hosted the visiting Carlisle County Lady Comets at Sheppards Field on Monday night. With heavy offense, Paducah Tilghman snagged their fourth win of the season with an 11-1 victory.
Although the Lady Comets jumped on the board first with Reese Eddleman scoring on a ground out by Karlie Gibson, the Lady Tornado did not let it get inside their heads. During the bottom half of the first inning, Cristin Ware got her team’s offense started with a line drive to center field. While Serenity McCoy grounded out, it allowed Ware to advance to second. Then, with a single by Trinity Parrish, courtesy runner Myiesha Smith stole second during Rosie Minter’s at-bat to push both Tilghman runners into scoring position.
Paducah Tilghman took the lead as Minter doubled to center field, scoring Ware and Smith. The bases became loaded after a single by Anistyn Thomas and a walk by Lydia Wiley. On a sacrifice fly to center by Reagan Hartman, Minter was allowed to score the inning’s third run.
The Lady Tornado continued to surge offensively during the bottom half of the second inning as White singled and McCoy reached on an outfield error.
However, the error allowed White to score on the same play.
Parrish continued the onslaught with a single before Minter knocked her second double of the night, making it 6-1.
During the top half of the third inning, Carlisle County’s offense supplied base runners but failed to score to chop away at Paducah Tilghman’s already heavy lead.
However, the bottom half of the inning favored the Lady Tornado as the team scored three more runs to make it 9-1 with back-to-back doubles by Ware and McCoy.
The final blow for the Lady Comets came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Parrish doubled to center field, scoring White and Ware with McCoy advancing to third base, to end the game 11-1.
Hartman worked the pitching circle for Paducah Tilghman, going five innings and striking out three.
The sophomore hurler allowed four hits and one run on 74 pitches.
Paducah Tilghman 11,
Carlisle County 1
Carlisle County 10000XX — 1-4-2
Paducah Tilghman 33302X — 11-12-0
2B: PTHS — R Minter 2, C Ware, T Parrish, S McCoy
3B: CCHS — R Eddleman
TB: CCHS — T Reddleman 4, K Gibson 1, A Aikins 1; PTHS — R Minter 4, T Parrish 4, C Ware 3, A White 2, S McCoy 2, A Thomas 1, R Hartman 1
RECORDS: Carlisle County (3-7); Paducah Tilghman (4-4)
