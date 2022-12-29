Trent Harrison, of Harrison Horse Training, recently competed in the 2022 National Cutting Horse Association World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas on November 30-December 3. He did very well, placing seventh in the world in the $25,000 novice class, earning a total of $31,894, and also clocking 221.5 in his second go-around in the finals to win reserve champion. Harrison also won 12th in the world for the $5,000 novice class, earning $21,397 and won World Champion Mare with horse, Lil’ Dulce Cat, in the $25,000 novice class.

Like father, like son—earlier in the year Harrison’s son, Tucker Harrison, was crowned Junior Rookie of the Year and fourth in the world during the junior youth world finals. It is a family affair for the Harrison’s, who are all involved with training and cutting horses, and were also present to support Harrison during his events earlier this month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In