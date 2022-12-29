Trent Harrison, of Harrison Horse Training, recently competed in the 2022 National Cutting Horse Association World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas on November 30-December 3. He did very well, placing seventh in the world in the $25,000 novice class, earning a total of $31,894, and also clocking 221.5 in his second go-around in the finals to win reserve champion. Harrison also won 12th in the world for the $5,000 novice class, earning $21,397 and won World Champion Mare with horse, Lil’ Dulce Cat, in the $25,000 novice class.
Like father, like son—earlier in the year Harrison’s son, Tucker Harrison, was crowned Junior Rookie of the Year and fourth in the world during the junior youth world finals. It is a family affair for the Harrison’s, who are all involved with training and cutting horses, and were also present to support Harrison during his events earlier this month.
Harrison began by breaking horses, riding colts and training horses for a living, before turning to cutting in 2005. He and his wife, Jeni Harrison, moved to Dublin, Texas, where he was able to mentor under a successful cutter for several years before moving back home to Marshall County.
Since then Harrison has continued to do what he loves and has turned cutting into a successful career. When asked this year to participate in the NCHA World Finals, Harrison jumped at the opportunity, knowing that only the top 15 cutters in the world are asked to compete.
“It is the top of the food chain,” Harrison said. “You are showing in Fort Worth, Texas, which is a big production. It is great, everyone that pursues it (cutting), that is the goal.”
This year alone, Harrison competed in 70 shows, a number he described as “extreme”, though standard for a world finalist. Two of his customers with Harrison Horse Training were also invited to compete in the world finals, also traveling to those 70 shows with the Harrison family. Jared Tapp from Madisonville, Kentucky was a finalist in the $15,000 amateur class and Ashtyn Brown from Columbia, Tennessee earned sixth in the $2,000 limited rider class. Harrison trained their horses and they travel together year-round, providing support to one another and acting as an extended family.
“We travel all year long together, and kind of compete as a team. It is not a team sport, but you definitely need a bunch of people around you helping,” Harrison said.
Harrison is looking forward to competing in the world finals again next year, as are his family and the rest of his team.
