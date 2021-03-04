METROPOLIS, Ill. — They call them “trap games.”
After having lost to Massac County on their own floor, the Harrisburg Bulldogs came to Metropolis on Tuesday night. When the dust cleared, the ‘Dawgs went home with a few bruises but a tough 54-50 road win.
With everyone facing brutal schedules now, Massac had played and won three games in four days and was going for four in five days, but it didn’t pan out that way.
The boys put up wins over Murphysboro (50-41 on the road), Eldorado (68-55) and Herrin (52-39 on the road) to run the streak to nine games before Tuesday night.
The Pats look to start a new streak Friday, when they host the Herrin Tigers and then travel to Elizabethtown to take on Hardin County’s Cougars.
Counting ‘em down
• Murphysboro 41, Massac County 40 — The Friday night game at Murphysboro was pretty well scripted with Massac holding a slim 10-8 lead at the first horn. The Patriots eased out to a 22-15 lead at the half with their active defense frustrating the Red Devils. The boys put up 19 points in the third quarter to hold a 41-32 lead heading down the stretch. Things got edgy in the final eight minutes, as Massac failed to score for the first six minutes of the frame.
Meanwhile, Murphysboro was steadily eating away at the lead and tied things up at 41 on a bucket by Kenny Hale at the 2:40 mark. Massac turned the ball over, and Murphysboro’s Calvon Clemons missed on a 3-pointer. Brady Cissell was fouled on the rebound and went to the line for a pair of free tosses. He hit the first but missed the second for a one-point Massac lead.
Murphysboro airmailed a pass from out front into the second row of seats giving Massac the ball with just under two minutes left. Isaac Hosman got into the paint and hit a 6-foot pull-up for a three-point lead. Murphy was forced into another turnover, then Hosman delivered the “coup de grace” with a nice pass to Cissell for a five-point lead and the game. Cornelius Davis misfired on a 3-pointer, McIntosh hauled in the rebound with 43 seconds on the clock, and Hosman was fouled. He hit both ends of the bonus for a seven-point Massac lead. Murphysboro misfired again, and sent Brodie Smallman to the line for the final two points of the game and the 50-41 win.
Massac was balanced across the scorer’s sheet with Hosman, Sweatt and Cissell all tallying 10 points.
• Massac County 68, Eldorado 55 — Saturday’s home game with Eldorado was a rough-and-tumble affair through the first three quarters before settling down somewhat in the final stanza. Massac’s duo of Hosman and McIntosh owned the first quarter with each scoring six points for 12 of Massac’s first 14. A 14-8 first quarter lead grew to 34-26 at the half. JJ Sweatt got involved in the second half and turned up the heat in the third quarter, as Massac got away to an 11-point lead through three.
The fourth quarter opened with Hosman drilling Will Harmon with a laser pass for a layup followed by a Hosman triple. Eldorado cut the lead down to nine at the two-minute mark, but that was as close as it could get.
Hosman had 23 points for the Patriots with Sweatt close on his heels with 19. McIntosh added 11 points, while Cissell had seven. Harmon continued his steady play off Massac’s bench with a four-point effort.
• Massac County 52, Herrin 39 — Massac’s Monday night 52-39 win at Herrin featured maybe the best eight minutes of basketball the team has produced so far. Leading 22-18 at the intermission after a rather nondescript first half, Massac put the hammer down in the third quarter and put the game away. Crisp passing — and a lot of it — combined with good shots upped Massac’s offensive efficiency greatly, and their always-present defensive pressure complemented excellent ball-handling (one turnover for the quarter and six for the game) to give Massac County the win. Scoring was balanced again for Massac with McIntosh leading the way with 12. Cissell reached double figures with 10, while Hosman, Smallman, Sweatt and Harmon had nine, nine, seven and five, respectively.
• Harrisburg 54, Massac County 50 — Tuesday night’s home affair with Harrisburg was hotly contested from the bell. Massac trailed 14-10 after one period. The Pats warmed up in the second quarter, outscoring the ‘Dawgs 16-8 to take a 26-22 halftime lead. Harrisburg trimmed two points off the Massac lead in the third quarter and trailed 37-35 after three.
The fourth quarter proved to be an exercise in futility for Massac, which missed a boatload of shots from near and far. Harrisburg got out to an eight-point lead and things looked bleak for Massac. But the Pats had one last gasp in them. Harrisburg’s Mike Godsey canned, or more accurately, clanked in two free throws for the eight-point Harrisburg lead with a minute and a half left. But Hosman dropped a triple in, cutting it to five with 1:17 left. Massac forced a Bulldog turnover, and Sweatt found Hosman for another triple, cutting it to a single bucket at 52-50.
But that proved to be Massac’s last points, and Harrisburg’s Jesse Lawler swished two free tosses with 40 seconds left. Massac turned the ball over and then fouled Harrisburg’s Chris Allen, who bricked two freebies. Trailing by four with under 10 seconds left, Massac fired off a barrage of 3-pointers, none of which touched nylon for a final count of 54-50.
