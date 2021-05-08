McCracken County volleyball star Jayda Harris has big plans for her future. In the fall, the senior will head to the United States Military Academy, known best as West Point in West Point, New York, to continue her career in volleyball.
“I had never thought of myself going into the military,” Harris told The Sun on Tuesday at McCracken County High School. “After talking with Coach Alma, who is the volleyball coach up there, it was the only thing that I saw in my future.”
Harris has been a standout for the Mustangs since joining the varsity squad in 2018. In her senior year alone, she finished with a team-high 241 kills and 53 total blocks (25 solo and 28 assists).
According to MaxPreps, Harris has tallied 505 kills, 140 blocks and a hitting percentage of .444% in her high school career. With her height and natural athleticism on the court, she will bring major contributions to her new team at West Point next season.
“I’m really honored to be able to go to West Point,” she said. “And I’ll get to serve in the military after graduation.”
Harris will join an electric team at West Point, coached by Alma Kovaci Lee, Stafford Barzey and Kenzie Crawford. Kovaci Lee has been the respected coach of West Point volleyball for over 10 years, dating back to her beginnings in 2007.
The daughter of Jennifer and Glen Harris, Jayda was a member of the First Region All Tournament team in 2018, 2019 and 2020. She was recognized for Second Team All-Star and State All-Tournament team in 2020.
On top of her success on the court as a Mustang, Harris was named First Team Academic All-State back-to-back in 2018-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.