Despite inclement weather and many cancellations across the region, the McCracken County Mustangs took advantage of the turf at Edward Jones Field. They hosted the visiting Triad (Troy, IL) Knights on Friday afternoon, with junior Seth Harris going all seven innings for the 4-2 Mustang victory.
Harris snagged his first victory on the mound this season with a complete game. The junior hurler worked all seven innings, allowing two runs (earned) on nine hits and walking two while striking out six.
The Knights struck first in the top of the first inning. After back-to-back singles, the Mustangs completed a double play. However, Triad’s Brady Coon scored after tagging up to make it 1-0. McCracken County escaped the inning without further damage with runners on and in scoring position.
In the home half of the first inning, the Mustangs went down in order with Coon on the mound. However, a dropped third strike and back-to-back ground outs allowed the Triad hurler to keep the Stangs hitless going into the second inning of the matchup.
McCracken County’s Zach Sims led off the bottom of the second inning with an infield hit to third base. Sims advanced to second base on an error by the Knights on the throw to first base. However, Sims was left in scoring position as the Mustang offense could not move the runner home, still trailing by one.
Harris continued to work on the bump for McCracken County. Despite the Triad Knights hitting Harris well, the Mustang defense backed the junior, keeping Triad at bay and far from striking distance.
The Mustangs tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning. Freshman Caden Kern led off with a four-pitch walk. The next batter, Lang, was rewarded first base with another four-pitch walk by Coon. During Lang’s at-bat, Kern advanced to second on a wild pitch, moving into scoring position. Scout Moffatt advanced Kern to third with a sacrifice bunt for the first out in the inning. However, Eli James snagged an RBI with a ground out to short, allowing Kern to score.
At the top of the fourth, Triad took a 2-1 lead as Coon grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Wyatt Suter to score. The inning and threat ended with a double play by Moffatt at short to James at first base.
The Mustangs plated two in the bottom of the fourth with a lead-off single by Jude Farley. Farley’s courtesy runner Noah Nyberg advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Weston Miller. The next batter, Daniel Higdon, singled on a ground ball to Coon on the mound, allowing Nyberg to move to third base safely.
Griffin Cantrell tied it up at 2-2 with a sacrifice bunt, scoring Nyberg. Kern drew a walk with two outs to have Mustang runners on second and first. Unfortunately, Lang struck out to end the inning and Mustang rally.
Despite being halted in the fourth inning, the rally continued for McCracken County’s half of the fifth. Moffatt led off with a single off Triad’s relief pitcher TJ Suter and advanced to second base on an error by the Knights. Moffatt remained at second base as James flew out for the first out in the inning. Then, Sims singled on a hard ground ball into right field. Unfortunately, Moffatt was tagged out on the throw home.
With Farley at the plate, Sims advanced to second on a wild pitch, and due to his slide into the bag, sophomore pinch-runner Kendrick Dunning came in to run for the senior. Sims finished the contest going 2-for-3.
Farley drew a walk before Miller singled with an RBI line drive to left field, scoring Dunning to make it 3-2. With a clever motion, Miller stole second base, allowing Nyberg to steal home and give McCracken County a 4-2 lead.
Despite attempts, neither team could plate another run in the late innings as Harris remained stoic on McCracken County’s mound.
Coon worked four innings for Triad in the loss. The hurler allowed three hits and two runs (earned) while walking four and striking out two. Suter took the loss, throwing two innings and allowing three hits, two runs (earned), and one walk while striking out two.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 4, TRIAD (TROY, IL) 2
TRIAD 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 2-9-2
MCHS 0 0 1 1 2 0 X — 4-6-3
WP: S. Harris; LP: T. Suter
TB: TRIAD — W. Suter, 2, B. Coon 2, M. Noyes 1, T. Suter 1, D. Becker 1, W. Bugger 1, N. Funk 1; MCHS — Z. Sims 2, D. Higdon 1, W. Miller 1, J. Farley 1, S. Moffatt 1
SB: TRIAD — W. Suter, B. Coon; MCHS — W. Miller, N. Nyberg
RECORDS: McCracken County (15-8); Triad (14-5)
