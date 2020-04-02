On Feb. 27, Kalli Harris stopped by the Lindsey Wilson Sports Complex in Columbia, Kentucky, to catch a softball doubleheader between the streaking Blue Raiders and Indiana Tech.
Like any normal fan, she was thrilled to see a sweep — 17-6 and 11-0 — for wins No. 7 and No. 8, keeping a perfect start to the 2020 season intact.
Harris, however, was anything but a normal fan. And a palette of emotions washed over her as the women left the field and celebrated in a dugout she knew all too well.
• • •
Harris has memories of swinging in Tee-ball at 4 years old, playing for her first travel softball team at 10-and-under, and growing up as a Heath Lady Pirate under coach Lyne Dickey.
After “The Consolidation,” Harris finished four years of high school with the McCracken County Lady Mustangs, with four consecutive First Region titles, four lengthy stays at the KHSAA State Tournament, and one state championship ring.
At the end of her 2017 senior season, she’d be named The Paducah Sun All-Purchase Player of the Year after a subliminal stretch at shortstop, and it’s a sporty skill-set she’d take with her as a signee of Lindsey Wilson and its coach, David Dews.
In 2018, and as a freshman, Harris would earn a starting infield spot and help the Blue Raiders to a 40-16 finish and berth into the NAIA National Tournament, hitting .304 with seven home runs, nine stolen bases, a .379 on-base percentage and a .938 fielding percentage.
In 2019, everything got better on the field. In 56 games, she hit .333 with a .407 on-base percentage, five home runs, 12 stolen bases, 40 RBIs and just five fielding errors — good for a .968 fielding percentage. The Blue Raiders went 52-5, its fifth loss a season-ender coming on May 27 and Day 3 of the NAIA World Series: 2-0 against top-seeded University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
She didn’t know it then, but it was the last time she’d play competitive softball.
• • •
For everything going well on field, it wasn’t going well in the folders.
Her courseload — nursing, a notorious killer of extra-curricular activities, social lives and all free time — was ramping up, and the balance of her own life ... while learning to save them ... was proving too much.
“2019 was the start of my nursing program, and that, along with a softball season ... I hadn’t really experienced that before,” Harris said. “That was really emotionally, mentally tough for me. I’d have to talk with my coach and say, ‘Listen, this is what I’m going through. I really hope that we can get through this together, me play softball, and go to nursing school.’ It was just really mentally tough for me to juggle both. I ended up getting through the semester last spring, and we had such a good ride. I’ll forever be thankful for those memories.
“But going into the fall, it just continued to get harder for me, as nursing school progresses. I started to fall behind in my classes, and was almost scared I wasn’t going to pass my program.”
Dews gave her a pass for the fall camp. Told her to think about it. Told her to come back refreshed and ready to tackle the team. After all, she’d been a starting infielder the past two seasons, had helped the Blue Raiders win 92 games and felt like “running things back” was a good idea.
Oddly enough, it was the emotional freedom she needed, and a gift she can only repay by exchanging one uniform for another.
Because the further away she got from softball, the deeper into her coursework she dived.
“And I realized that it was making a big impact on my grades, me being away from softball,” she added. “I started to pass all my tests, just because I had more time to study. It was just amazing the results I was getting.
“I’ve loved softball my whole life ... but I almost thought it would be foolish of me to go back to softball in the spring after the growth I had made as a nursing major, and the impact on the future I have.
“It was a really tough decision, and I talked about it the entire time I was taking off in the fall.”
• • •
Harris will never forget the thrill of a diving catch. The sweet smell of fresh-cut grass. The glowing warmth of the spring sun as she took the infield. Dirty jerseys. Rounding the bases after a cracker-jack home run. High fives and helmet slaps. Winning.
But she’s going to graduate in May 2021 and charge into nursing, ready-or-not. Thankfully, she feels more ready than not because of the very game she grew attached to, loved, and left behind for a future in the medical field.
“Even the aspect of softball itself, you can learn so many life lessons from just the game,” she said. “When you go out onto the field, you have to a take on a leadership responsibility that can carry on to your future self, and help you in your career. Being the person out there to make a decision. Trying to get everyone involved. And softball can be a high-pressure situation to be in, especially toward the end of postseason. Those high-pressure situations — especially in the nursing field I’m going in — it’s definitely prepared me to react in some of those kinds of situations.
“I’m thankful that it’s given me those kind of life lessons to carry on to my future self.”
