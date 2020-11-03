Five players within the Purchase area were named to the 2020 Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association All-State teams, announced by officials on Monday.
McCracken County senior Jayda Harris (outside hitter, 6-foot-2) was tabbed second-team, after helping lead the Lady Mustangs to their eighth-straight Second District crown and First Region title. In 25 games (and 73 sets) leading up to the 2020 KHSAA State Tournament, Harris led the Lady Mustangs in kills (223), solo blocks (25) and block assists (25).
Joining Harris on the second-team are KVCA 2020 First Region Player of the Year in Ballard Memorial’s Isabella Myers (setter, 5-11) and Graves County’s Audrey Dowdy Cariveau (OH, 5-9).
Myers helped push the Lady Bombers to an unprecedented 22-3 record, 16-1 against the First Region, and in 77 sets finished with a team-best 340 kills, 30 solo blocks and 68 service aces, while adding 267 assists (second on the team) and 251 digs (third on the team). Her 4.42 kills/set, 3.47 assists/set and 3.26 digs/set equals a triple-double average.
Cariveau, meanwhile, finished among the state’s best in kills/set (466, 5.68/set) and added nine solo blocks, 15 block assists, 52 assists, 439 digs and 41 service aces. She surpassed 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in her career this season, and could join the 1,500/1,500 club in 2021.
Caldwell County’s Olivia Mitchell (OH, 6-0) was named to the KVCA first-team, after helping lead the Lady Tigers to their first Second Region crown since 2011. In 24 matches leading up to Monday’s sub-state matchup against the Lady Mustangs, she had 446 kills (5.72/set) with 226 digs and 21 service aces.
Her teammate and fellow senior, 6-foot middle blocker Abby Griggs, was named honorable mention after notching 308 kills (3.95/set) with a team-best 50 total blocks (44 solo, six assisted) and 46 service aces.
