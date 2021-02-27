DRAFFENVILLE — With only a handful of regular season games left, Marshall County’s boys basketball team will take every win it can get. On Homecoming night Friday, the Marshals earned their victory over Union County, 73-55, at Reed Conder Gymnasium.
Zion Harmon, who had missed playing time this season due to a heel injury, looked sharp and energized. He topped all scorers with 26 points, with nearly half that off 3-point shots.
“I thought he shot the ball really well tonight and passed it well. Definitely thought he and a lot of our guys did well tonight,” Marshall County coach Terry Birdsong said after the win.
Quinn Smith followed Harmon with 11 points, and Cole Mills and Kole Sedlock evenly divided their combined 16 points. Out of Mills’ eight, six came from 3-pointers. Sedlock split his points evenly between field goals and free throws.
With just a four-point lead after the opening eight minutes, the Marshals led Union 37-24 at intermission by outscoring the Braves 22-13 in the second quarter. Despite the attempts from the visitors, they were no match for the energy that came from Marshall County (6-8).
“I truly thought our top eight or nine guys made contributions in the win. Kaden Driver’s hustle was outstanding, Brady Miller was good. Honestly, all of our guys competed,” Birdsong said. “And as they’ll compete, at the end of the night, you are either good enough to win or you’re not.
“As long as they compete and play smart, if we’re good enough to win, we will,” he added. “Sometimes you can still do those things and not win. But that’s the first step: competing.”
With a chip on their shoulder, the Marshals’ defense remained strong into the final quarter. Driver, who ended with five points, remained a key point in the win with his hustle and unselfish determination to defend for his teammates.
For 12-8 Union County, Kaleb Kanipe led his team with 17 points.
The Marshals will travel to Carlisle County on Saturday for their last regular season away game. They be will hosting the last four regular season games starting next week.
Union County 11 13 14 17 — 55
Marshall Co. 15 22 16 20 — 73
UNION COUNTY: Kanipe 17, Mackey 10, Manuel 8, Hughes 7, King 6, Johnson 4, Theus 2, Corbett 1. Field goals: 21. 3-pointers: 2 (Manuel, Mackey). Free throws: 7/13. Fouls: 19. Record: 12-8.
MARSHALL COUNTY: Harmon 26, Q. Smith 11, Mills 8, Sedlock 8, Miller 5, Driver 5, Schroader 4, R. Smith 4, Wallace 2. Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 8 (Harmon 4, Mills 2, Q. Smith, Driver). Free throws: 17/23. Fouls: 12. Record: 6-8.
