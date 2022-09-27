OWENSBORO — On Monday afternoon, in the KHSAA boys sub-state golf round, senior Paducah Tilghman golfer, Jack Butts accomplished something he’s been working towards for the last three years, a chance at a state title. The round took place at Owensboro Country Club against fellow First Region golfers who advanced after the regional tournament last week, along with qualifiers from the Second, Third and Fourth Regions.
Butts carded a 6-over-par 78 to advance to his first state tournament. The achievement didn’t come easily though. As players started to tally their scorecards, it became clear that a playoff would be needed to determine the final few individual qualifiers.
“I was playing well and knew I needed to continue to play well if I wanted to advance,” Butts said. “I’ve never been to state before so I’ll just continue practicing and try to get better for next week.
“I’ve put in a lot of practice over the years, practicing every single day, just trying to get better and having a good attitude about every,” Butts said.
That good attitude and long practice hours payed off in his final year of high school golf, as he accomplished the state tournament bid.
The top three teams along with the top 15 individuals in the field advanced to the final round of play, and that field was just about set except for five players who all carded 6-over-par 78. Unfortunately for one, there were only four spots left, forcing a 5-way playoff for those final four slots.
Among those in the playoff was McCracken County’s Cannon Ford. The junior Mustang was one of two McCracken County golfers to make it to the sub-state round, Dallas Vinson being the other. Unfortunately for Ford, a sliced tee shot made his approach to the green more difficult than the rest and he ended up a shot behind and fell short.
Others from the First Region who will be joining Jack in Bowling Green are St. Mary senior Palmer Sims and the Marshall County Marshal’s who claimed third place as a team.
Sims shot 5-over-par 77 to qualify and the Marshals shot 22-over-par 310. Leading the Marshals was Gunner Hoover, who carded 4-over-par 74, Logan Davis and Trey Wall both carded 5-over-par 77, Ryan Stokes shot 8-over-par 80 and David Jack Morris shot 9-over-par 81.
Those who didn’t qualify from the First Region include:
Ford’s 6-over-par 78; Lyon County’s Travis Perry, shooting 11-over-par 83; St. Mary’s Aidan Hahn, shooting 12-over-par 84; Caldwell County’s Collin Whittington, who shot 13-over-par 85; McCracken County’s Dallas Vinson who shot 13-over-par 85; St. Mary’s Luke Wilson, shooting 16-over-par 88; Christian Fellowship’s Hayden Engler, shooting 18-over-par 90; Murray’s Grant Whitaker, shooting 19-over-par 91 and St. Mary’s Jack Stewart, who shot a 36.
The final round of the KHSAA boys state golf tournament will take place on October 4 and 5 at the Bowling Green County Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.