Starks

Jonathan Starks will be honored at Racer Hoopalooza as one of the newest 2023 Murray State Hall of Fame inductees.

 Photo courtesy of MSU Athletics

Jonathan Stark, a 2023 Murray State Hall of Fame inductee, will be honored during the Racer Hoopalooza celebration (July 28) when men’s basketball alumni and Racer Nation gathers to celebrate Jonathan Stark.

Playing for the Racers from 2016-18, Stark is in the prime of his professional basketball career and cannot attend the MSU Hall of Fame inductions in November. Honoring Stark at Hoopalooza in July is a perfect pairing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In