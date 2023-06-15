Jonathan Stark, a 2023 Murray State Hall of Fame inductee, will be honored during the Racer Hoopalooza celebration (July 28) when men’s basketball alumni and Racer Nation gathers to celebrate Jonathan Stark.
Playing for the Racers from 2016-18, Stark is in the prime of his professional basketball career and cannot attend the MSU Hall of Fame inductions in November. Honoring Stark at Hoopalooza in July is a perfect pairing.
“We already have a great night planned at Hoopalooza spotlighting the Coach Scott Edgar era and being able to make Jonathan Stark a part of it for the Murray State Hall of Fame is going to make the event even better,” Coach Steve Prohm said. “We’re excited to honor Jonathan, who was a fantastic player for Coach Matt McMahon. We invite everyone to make their plans to attend July 28.”
Stark was the 2017-18 Ohio Valley Conference Preseason and OVC Regular Season Player of the Year. He made it a sweep of the league’s biggest awards when he was OVC Tournament MVP when the Racers advanced to the NCAA Tournament in San Diego. In leading the Racers to 26 wins and the OVC regular season title at 16-2, Stark was named 2018 Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention. He was the fastest in MSU history to 1,000 points, accomplishing the feat in 48 games and in 98 seasons of collegiate basketball, he is the all-time two-year scorer in MSU history with 1,408 points.
Stark follows DT Mayes and Cameron Payne as the only two-year men’s basketball players to be enshrined in MSU the Hall of Fame. One of the greatest 3-point shooters in Murray State history (218-of-530, .411) Stark is second at MSU in all-time in 3-point percentage among those with 500 or more attempts, as he trails only fellow MSU Hall of Famer, Isaiah Canaan (2009-13).
Stark’s professional career began in the NBA G-League with the Iowa Wolves (2018-19), before he headed to Europe where he played for teams in Germany, Hungary and Poland. In 2022-23, Stark played in the French Pro B-League for Orleans Lorit and averaged 12.3 points per game in a 35-game season.
The Hoopalooza dinner and program is Friday, July 28, at the CFSB Center in Murray. A golf scramble and pick-up basketball games will be held on Saturday, July 29. Fans are invited to attend the dinner, play in the golf scramble and attend the pickup games.
Racer Basketball is proud to honor the Coach Scott Edgar era, which saw the Racers win three Ohio Valley Conference championships and make two NCAA Tournament appearances in four seasons from 1991-95. Edgar’s teams produced some of the legends in Murray State hoops. Edgar coached four MSU Hall of Famers, including Popeye Jones, Marcus Brown, Frank Allen and Vincent Rainey. Jones and Brown have their numbers retired.
2013 marked the first Racer Hoopalooza when Coach Prohm brought the idea to life. The event created an immediate connection between players and coaches across all eras of the program and with the loyal Racer fanbase.
