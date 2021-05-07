Following a 10-day break between games due to inclement weather, the Graves County Eagles returned to the diamond to host Marshall County on Friday night.
Errors and quiet bats held Graves back as the Marshals moved to 8-5 overall following their 6-2 victory over the Eagles.
Marshall County senior lefty Clay Hale went the distance against the Eagles, allowing just two runs on five hits while striking out three batters and walking one.
The Marshals churned out quality at-bat after quality at-bat against Graves County pitching, drawing eight walks and two hit batters despite picking up just three hits.
A multitude of baserunners paired with five costly throwing errors by the Eagles allowed Marshall County to plate runs in four of their seven innings at the plate.
Sophomore second baseman Ethan Landis went 1-for-3 at the dish for the Marshals, driving in one run on an RBI double while freshman center fielder Reese Oakley added a 1-for-2 effort, driving in one run and drawing two walks.
Graves County junior third baseman Drew Hayden had a productive day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI double and an RBI single.
