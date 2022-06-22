Murray State’s Rachel Hagans is set to continue her amazing spring and summer by competing in the United States Championships this week in the long jump event, Thursday in Eugene, Oregon.
The women’s long jump event begins Thursday, June 23 at 9:15 p.m. Central Time, at Oregon’s Hayward Field.
Hagans was at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Finals two weeks ago where she placed 12th in the nation in Division-I with a long jump of 6.23m. She is ranked 10th in the field of 18 jumpers looking to get into the top-4 which would qualify her for the World Track & Field Championships. If Hagans can make the top-4, the long jump finals will be staged later Thursday night.
The Ohio Valley Conference champion and Murray State record holder, Hagans became the MSU top long jumper in the spring. With still one year to compete for the Racers, Hagans has had a tremendous 2022. Counting the indoor season, she won five OVC championships including the indoor long jump and 60m and outdoor long jump, 100m and she was part of the 4x400 relay team that won a championship. She helped the Racers win both OVC team championships. Hagans set the Murray State outdoor long jump record that had stood for 41 years with a leap of 6.59m at the Kentucky Invitational in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.