Gym closures impacting locals as 'COVID-19' gets curbed

Any other night at the Paducah Athletic Club, the privately-owned health and fitness facility would be brimming with locals in search for an endorphin kick. Pumping iron. Swimming. Jogging.
But this past Tuesday, as the clock neared 5 p.m., things were a bit different.
The phone kept ringing off the hook — patrons wondering: Was the news true?
Some folks, still getting in those last few reps, were in disbelief. You mean, we can’t stay?
And then, off went the lights.
Following Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s health-guided mandate surrounding concerns of spreading the pandemic COVID-19 virus (or “coronavirus”), the PAC — as well as all other gyms, hair salons, theaters and spas across the commonwealth — closed its doors, for what has currently been deemed an inordinate amount of time due to forced “social distancing.”
The hope is to “flatten the curve,” a turn-of-phrase used to scientifically quantify the importance of limiting human contact as an unknown germ makes its way through a living population.
But with people trying to flatten their own curves, the closing of local dojos has an impact of great multitude.
“I get it,” noted PAC manager and tennis professional Ryne Hagan. “These next 15 days, we can keep it from spiking up, you know. I’m all on board with that. …”
He was interrupted by another phone call, then finished.
“Calls: hundreds today, of just like that one right there. (People) have no clue, and they want to come work out. They want to keep their health going. Their sanity going. And it’s zapped from you. It’s hard, I get it. I teach tennis lessons here, too, and it’s ‘boom.’ ”
One individual taking in those final moments before the PAC’s doors closed: St. Mary senior hoop star Colin Doss.
His time in a Vikings uniform may be over, but he’s trying to stay in shape with his trainer — Courtney Amos — in order to be ready for his next step: playing basketball for Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri, this fall.
And like so many others, he’s got to find another way.
“I’m not for sure how, but we will manage somehow,” he said. “I have to stay the weight room and stay in the gym, in trying to prepare myself for the college level next season. But now it’s shut down, and I’ll have to manage with the weights and stuff I have at home.
“It’s a tough time for all of us in the community, and especially high school seniors. Not being able to play sports, and maybe not even go back to school to finish our memories. But moving forward, I will try my best to keep working on my game with what I’ve got at home.”
One positive for the PAC in this situation? Downtime. Downtime to get some projects done with patrons no longer on the premises.
“We’re not only cleaning, but we’re going to be doing some upgrades on our gym,” Hagan added. “So when members come back, they’re going to see — hopefully — a whole new revamped facility. We’ve got some big plans, and we really want to surprise our members when they come back. Not just cleaning, but actually upgrading. And it’s a perfect time to do it, because we’ve got some areas in our weight room that we want to grow and expand on. We could never get in there. We thought, ‘Oh, we’ll get in there this summer.’ Now, we can just move it up the list.
“We see this as a challenge, but we want to motivate our members. Ya’ll are supporting us, so when you get back, you’re going to see an awesome surprise when this thing passes.”
Key, Dig Deep working aheadThere’s “flattening the curve,” but what about staying ahead of it?
Brandy Key, a CrossFit Level 2 trainer and owner of CrossFit Dig Deep on 857 McGuire Ave. in Paducah, is trying to do just that — as she, her staff and the gym’s clientele have moved to using “Zoom” (a video and web-conferencing service for online chat and meetings) in order to create the feel of workouts at home.
“Members (of Dig Deep) can actually login and see myself or another instructor leading a class, like they used to,” she said. “We’ve offered that a couple of times a day. And, normally, we’re just CrossFit, but we’ve decided to do other things, as well. We’re plugging in live yoga sessions. We’ve got other fitness gurus in the community (helping) … and we’re doing an ab session once a day. Lots of videos. Lots of live interactions so that: 1) Keep the fitness going, right? Because that’s one of the most important things in a time where it’s so stressful. To keep your body moving, keep those endorphins going.
“And 2) one of the most important things for us is to keep our community engaged, so that we can all still feel like we’re there for each other.”
Key said things became pretty clear for her business late last week, as other states across the country began shuttering doors to large workout spaces.
Now, it’s time to workout remotely, with hopes of quashing COVID-19 now, as opposed to later.
“Luckily, as soon as the governor pulled the trigger, we were like: ‘Let’s go,’ ” she added. “Of course, it felt like a punch in the gut. We were upset about it. But we were, 100%, going to follow his order. It is important that all of us do that, so we can kick this thing in the butt and move on. …
“But we still want to provide people with an outlet, an idea, a way to get things done. We are thinking outside the box. Like, how can you do pull-ups at your house if you don’t have a pull-up bar? We’re sending our members general videos. They probably see my face now more than they did when the gym was open. It’s just really important to keep touch with our members, keep them engaged and let them know they aren’t alone. We’re all in this together.”
Hinton needs energy elsewherePrior to the shutdown, McCracken County resident and retired college administrator Dr. Jerry Hinton was going to Energy Fitness Club of Paducah five days a week.
What is Hinton — part of a large population of senior citizens in western Kentucky — supposed to do with this time now? How does he supplant the controlled environment necessary for his age group? Where does he get the mental stimulus from going to gym elsewhere, when — at his age — it’s just as necessary to interact with people, as it is walking on a treadmill or swimming a few warm-water laps?
“The gym is both a social and a wellness issue for me,” he said. “I go at the same time every day, so there are people I look forward to talking to while I workout.
“Also, I’m over 70 years old. I count on my time at the gym to keep myself healthy and strong.
“I am not sure how I’ll supplement the social interaction, but I plan to go hiking at the Land Between the Lakes as much as possible to take care of myself while the gym is closed.”
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.