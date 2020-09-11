Already out to a 2-0 start with imposing wins over Murray and Paducah Tilghman, defending First Region champion Marshall County looks a lot different in 2020.
Gone are four all-state talents in forward Carmen Gunn (38 goals in '19), goalie and 2019 Paducah Sun Player of the Year Carlen Whirley, and the likes of Sofia Bayer and Loralei Samson, alongside Tori Ford.
But like it's always been with the Lady Marshals, a new set of dependables should step to the front for longtime coach Michael Boone -- now in his 14th season with a 194-80-26 record.
Is this the breakout year for sophomore forward Kallen Fuller, who starred as a freshman beside Gunn with 13 goals and 13 assists? Is this Whitley Watwood's defense? Or is Mia Teague quietly the key to the Lady Marshals unlocking a fourth-straight regional crown and remaining dynastic?
"Teague was one of our most consistent players as a freshmen; she has worked hard on her shot this summer," Boone writes. "We expect a competitive district and region, and expect to compete for the district and regional championship."
McCracken County, Graves County loom
In 2019, the Lady Mustangs found themselves breaking new ground...becoming the first First District team in more than a decade to challenge a Second District team in the First Region final.
Second-year McCracken County coach (and fourth-year face in the program) Chris Lacey returns all the marbles to make another run at it in 2020 -- including the only returning all-state player in the First Region in Molly Thomas, alongside Haidyn Green, Hailey Arnold, Hillary Hollowell (17 goals, eight assists in '19) and Olivia Bogaczyk (18 goals, 17 assists in '19).
Karsyn Allard is back in goal after nabbing 50 saves in 22 games last year, and Lacey is expecting pointed production from Natalie Taylor, Sophia Browning, Maddie Thomas and Emma Shell...especially if this is going to be "the" year for the Lady Mustangs.
"I don't know...to say it's 'our year'? Who knows," Lacey cautioned. "We like our team. We like our team. We have experience. We don't have a whole lot of depth, and the depth we do have is inexperienced at the varsity level. But nine of the our starting 11 have played together for awhile. And that's why we like them. They're comfortable with each other. They understand the roles. It's just keeping everything on the same page. Keeping them happy."
One team Lacey and his staff have their eyes on, aside from the Lady Marshals? Graves County.
The Lady Eagles and their longtime coach, Gerardo "Chile" Herrera, did lose now Murray State women's soccer freshman Raychel Mathis (20 goals, seven assists in '19) to college, as well as longtime keeper Chaney Warren (13 games, 52 saves in '19) and a host of other strong Class of 2020 stars.
But the return of Ellie Carter (15 goals, five assists) and the expected output of Anna Whitaker, Hadley Looper, new keeper Lizzie Irions...among others...have Graves County quickly forgetting its bitter defeat to the Calloway County Lady Lakers in the 2019 Second District semifinals at Mayfield.
In fact, Graves County is already at 1-0 (1-0), after opening 2020 with a 4-1 victory against Calloway County at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray, and is set for a stout double-header on the road today against Madisonville-North Hopkins and Christian County in the Lady Donley Classic.
First District fight
The Lady Mustangs are also keenly aware of a First District that's no longer a walkabout, with the glowing improvements at St. Mary and Paducah Tilghman.
The Lady Vikings already possess a 3-2 overtime win against the Lady Blue Tornado, and second-year coach Andrew Leonard has something cooking after building a roster that went from 0-11 in 2018, to 8-10 in 2019 with four losses by one goal.
Midfielder Jaclyn Meredith, forward Margaret Butts and keepers Chiara Doran and Abby Hatton will be missed, but their play in the program's turnaround won't go unforgotten.
With only 14 players on the roster in 2020, every single player brings significant minutes to the pitch for St. Mary. Leonard does, however, expect to lean on the improvements of what really does look like a stellar sophomore class in Vanessa Becker, Ansley Eck, Miranda Gartner, Maddie Hatton, Kate Lurtz, Ellie Roof, Kendall Shaw and new keeper Anistyn Thomas. Three seniors (Hailey Froelich, Megan Lorch, Emily Veatch) also make for the perfect foundation.
"We will miss the amount of depth we had last season along with the number of girls at our disposal," Leonard writes. "With the loses we have had, we will be running a counter-based system where we will seek to play the ball through the middle of the pitch rather than the outsides, while relying on our defense. And we will look to compete in the District and the region at a high level -- hopefully continuing our trajectory upwards."
Paducah Tilghman is looking at an 0-2 start under first-year coach Wes Newsome in 2020, but that goose-egg won't stay long. The Lady Blue Tornado graduated only three seniors that played in 10 or more games last season in Emma Massey, Delacia Reed and keeper Molly Watkins -- who did finish with an absurd 10.6 saves per game last year.
Every ounce of top scoring is back for Paducah Tilghman, too, including Kiersa Atnip (25 goals), Shelby Nickal (16 goals), Abigail Wurth (11 goals) and Frannie Hideg (six goals).
Feelin' Theilen; Murray motivated; Fabian takes over Mayfield
Calloway County graduated some considerable talent in 2020 -- including interpid goalscorer and school recordbreaker Zoe Stom (42 goals, 10 assists in '19) -- after making the First Region field for the first time in two decades.
With Jeremy Stom resignation comes Savana Thielen, the former Lady Marshal star and (later) assistant, who steps into a great situation with a little bit of depth, talent and overall experience.
At the forefront, one of the region's all-around top athletes in senior forward/defender Elle Carson (26 goals, 21 assists in '19). She's poised for a much larger mantle in 2020, alongside returning keeper Sunny Clark...who posted six shutouts in 2019.
"I expect this season to be one like no other," Thielen said. "I know all of our players are ready to get on the field for
a game after months of training. I think each school in our district has a good chance punching a ticket to regionals. I am expecting many close games in our district matches as each team has a core group of returning players."
Meanwhile, two miles down Doran Road, eighth-year coach and former Lady Laker Shauna Traylor has one of the best players in the First Region, too, in soon-to-be Murray State women's soccer freshman Angela Gierhart -- who truly possesses the skill sets required to be a goalie (56 saves in '19), a scoring midfielder (15 goals, 26 assists in '19) and a backline defender.
"I wish I could clone her," Traylor said. "I wish I had three of her. And she's just been so much fun to coach."
The Lady Tigers have a really nice core to wrap around Gierhart, too, after losing just two big-time seniors in Echo Falwell and Lily Vanover. Hollis Bourque (21 goals in '19), Kyra Jones (16 goals in '19), Peyton Wray (15 goals in '19) and Jayln Fuqua (12 goals in '19) will have to be pressure valves once again if Gierhart is going to find the space and timing necessary to get open, and it'll take this kind of balanced attack if there's hope of topping the likes of Marshall, McCracken or Graves.
Longtime Mayfield boys soccer coach Luis Fabian -- like St. Mary's Leonard -- is pulling double-duty this fall with both programs, and does return the Lady Cardinals' top scorer in 2019 in Grace Dobrose (12 goals).
2019 First Region Records
Season Region District RPI
Marshall County 18-3-4 13-1-0 9-1-0 .65693
Graves County 11-4-0 9-3-0 6-3-0 .63732
Calloway County 13-7-1 7-5-1 6-4-0 .58557
Murray 11-10-0 5-8-0 3-7-0 .52761
McCracken County 10-10-2 7-3-1 5-0-0 .52611
St. Mary 8-10-0 2-9-0 0-5-0 .48094
Paducah Tilghman 10-10-0 5-6-0 3-3-0 .47485
Mayfield 2-17-0 0-13-0 0-9-0 .35515
