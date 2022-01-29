More a curiosity of mankind than rodents, Groundhog Day is the first quasi-official consideration of whether winter may end in the foreseeable future.
Nowadays, thanks to a Bill Murray movie of the same name, Groundhog Day has come to mean living life in a loop — one day being like the last, nothing changing and hope for advancing being stymied.
For all this symbolism, the day — Wednesday, Feb. 2 — spins off the life cycle of a big, fat ground squirrel, the groundhog or woodchuck.
According to folklore, if the portly rodent emerges from his ground burrow on Feb. 2 and sees his shadow, he’s supposed to retreat back into the den in fear. The results of this are reputed to be six more weeks of winter.
Of course, the folks who established this way back when were — and most folklore is — full of beans.
The Groundhog Day thing has no effect on and doesn’t reveal the duration of wintry weather. Officially and in meteorological terms, winter ends when spring begins on March 20 this year. Wintry weather as cold temperatures, snow, ice and that sort of thing goes away on its own terms, which also are totally independent of groundhog activities or the result thereof.
The rodent in question is a brownish-gray, rusty overtoned, short-tailed, overgrown squirrel. The groundhog is often 6-12 pounds, but mature individuals grow larger, especially in late fall after a season of stuffing their faces with green vegetation, mostly grasses but inclusive of farm crops like soybeans and garden vegetables. I’ve seen them greedily eat white oak acorns in early autumn.
Overeating is a matter of survival for groundhogs because they are genuine hibernators. They enter the deep sleep of hibernation in fall when frosty conditions ensue and the greenery primary in feeding them grows scarce.
Nature instinctive directs groundhogs to snooze the winter away, not coming back on duty full time until the green-up period of late winter to early spring. While their food is in short supply, they go on sleepy sabbatical in underground burrows, living off calories stored in fat.
A groundhog must go about four months without eating, so energy stored in its own blubber must be rationed out or it will run short. If a groundhog were to use up its fat reserves well too early, it would die in the den during the long winter. Biologists say it is a difficult period for them, and the weakened and older groundhogs do sometimes expire in this fashion.
The way a groundhog makes this work is to back off its metabolism. It gets off the gas so that it enjoys better mileage from stored fat fuel in its body. When the groundhog drifts off into hibernation, its heartbeat drops from 80 beats per minute down to 4-5 bpm. Meanwhile, its body temperature slips from 90 degrees down to as little as 40 degrees.
For a warm-blooded animal, that’s barely alive. But that’s what it takes to stretch the stored energy.
Researchers tell us, however, that woodchuck slumber is not seamless. Biologists monitoring hibernating groundhogs have found that the typical earth pig will arouse from the deep sleep from a dozen to perhaps 20 times before it ends the seasonal repose at the start of the new green-up period.
It is not known why in most cases the rodents rouse from hibernation, sometimes even leaving the subterranean sleeping chamber and emerging out on the surface. (I’ve never encountered a groundhog in the depths of winter, but I have seen tracks in snow where a ‘chuck has poked out of his den to at least behold his frozen neighborhood.)
The tricky part is that when a groundhog stirs from its hard sleep, the metabolism must kick up a little, drawing more heavily on the energy reserves. That burns the fat candle on both ends, so the critter can’t stay up long before resuming energy-saving hibernation.
Another thing that researchers have found is that in late winter, possibly as early as what is now officially Groundhog Day, adult male groundhogs are known to do a wake-up to scout out potential mates. Big boy groundhogs will emerge from hibernation for a while to leave their burrows and search out their neighborhoods — up to and including finding females that are still sleeping in nearby burrows.
Biologists once suspected that males would breed females while the latter still slumbered, but research subsequently showed that the males were just planning their romantic encounters for later. The males typically returned to their own dens and re-entered hibernation.
It is speculated that some of these mate-scouting jaunts are what led people to imagine that groundhogs were emerging and alert to seeing their shadows on or about Feb. 2. In someone’s inventive mind, a groundhog seeing its shadow would be frightened by the experience and flee back underground. That would signal six more weeks of winter was coming, or even worse, that might somehow make elongated winter happen.
Conversely, if the groundhog does not see its shadow, spring would be free to come right then or soon. That’s never been fully explained to my satisfaction.
In reality, any groundhog that awakes and emerges from its bunker in early February is almost certainly going to return underground and re-enter hibernation. At this latitude, at least, Groundhog Day is too early for groundhogs to make a living.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
