Gage Griggs

The former Paducah Tilghman Tornado and John A. Logan athlete has 24 runs, 34 hits, nine doubles, and one triple in 27 games, 100 at-bats, and 121 plate appearances. Griggs has stolen 16 bases, getting caught only five times. He has a slash line of .340/.455/.450.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Valley League announced the 2023 OVL All-League Team members. Players across the league were nominated and elected by the OVL head coaches. The athletes were selected based on their performances on the field for each summer collegiate organization. The list included Paducah Chiefs’ Gage Griggs and Joe Peca.

