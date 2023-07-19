On Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Valley League announced the 2023 OVL All-League Team members. Players across the league were nominated and elected by the OVL head coaches. The athletes were selected based on their performances on the field for each summer collegiate organization. The list included Paducah Chiefs’ Gage Griggs and Joe Peca.
The former Paducah Tilghman Tornado and John A. Logan athlete has 24 runs, 34 hits, nine doubles, and one triple in 27 games, 100 at-bats, and 121 plate appearances. Griggs has stolen 16 bases, getting caught only five times. He has a slash line of .340/.455/.450.
Defensively, Griggs has had 83 chances with 42 putouts, 35 assists, and six errors for a fielding percentage of .928. In addition, he has assisted in seven double plays.
Murray State’s Peca also received the honor of making the All-League Team. Peca sits with a 2.45 ERA in 11 appearances and two saves in 22 innings. The hurler has allowed seven runs (six earned), 13 walks, and 41 strikeouts.
FULL OVL ALL-LEAGUE TEAMMiddle Infield
Jacob Lester, Henderson Flash
Cade Moore, Louisville Jockeys
Blaze Bell, Clarksville WhirlyBirdz
Gage Griggs, Paducah Chiefs
Luke Scales, Henderson Flash
Drew Robertson, Full Count Rhythm
Nazir Bergen, Madisonville Miners
Dong Joon Shin, Madisonville Miners
William Lybrook, Louisville Jockeys
Spencer Wilkins, Full Count Rhythm
Cooper Hargrove, Clarksville WhirlyBirdz
