Monday was a big night for Paducah Tilghman’s Diamond Gray. The sophomore was active offensively and defensively in leading the Lady Blue Tornado basketball team to a 65-21 rout of visiting Community Christian Academy.
“I played really well tonight,” Gray said of her 22-point night. “I felt comfortable on the court and was confident.”
As one of several players on the court capable of playing point guard, Gray did a solid job of handling the ball and creating offense for herself and her teammates.
“Diamond is coming along,” Tilghman head coach Sandra Griffes-Devoe said. “She’s in there as one of multiple people who can run point, and I think that’s helped her out a little bit in finding her open spots with being the one receiving instead of giving at that point position.”
Gray scored 15 points in the opening half as the Lady Tornado (3-4) jumped out to leads of 20-4 and 44-11 after the first two quarters, respectively. Her transition layup off a steal got the second-quarter scoring started and was indicative of her strong defensive play all game long.
“I was just trying to get the ball and score,” she said. “That’s what I do — I get the ball and go with it.”
Gray wasn’t the only one playing solid defense, as the entire Lady Tornado team was tenacious on that end of the floor to the point the Lady Warriors often had trouble getting the ball past halfcourt to initiate any kind of offense. Griffes-Devoe said her team is still working on improving its defensive play, though.
“We went back to square one with our fundamentals with being aggressive without fouling and moving our feet defensively. But we’re getting better,” she said.
The strong defensive play led to a shutout of CCA (1-8) in the third quarter as Tilghman took a 59-11 lead into the fourth period. Griffes-Devoe was proud of how her team didn’t let up defensively despite its big lead.
“The hustle plays and everything were still there,” she said.
Junior Jaaliyah Biggers (13 points) and sophomore Abigail Wurth (11) joined Gray in double-figure scoring for Tilghman.
Senior Sarah Rogers, sophomore Elizabeth Shaw and seventh-grader Courtney Holland scored six points apiece to lead the Lady Warriors.
CCA 4 7 0 10 — 21
Tilghman 20 24 15 6 — 65
CCA: Shaw 6, Rodgers 6, Holland 6, Clinard 3.
Tilghman: Gray 22, Biggers 13, Wurth 11, Shumpert 7, Garland 4, Reed 4, Warren 4.
Hot-shooting Tornado rout CCA
The Paducah Tilghman boys completed Monday’s doubleheader sweep thanks in part to some hot shooting from beyond the arc in the first half of an 86-37 victory over CCA.
The Blue Tornado made 10 of their 15 3-pointers in the opening half led by four makes from senior Eli Brown and three from junior Mian Shaw. The hot shooting spurred a 15-0 Tilghman run to open the game, and the Tornado (4-2) took a 29-10 edge into the second quarter.
“We shot the ball really well tonight, and it was nice for our guys’ confidence to see the ball go through the basket,” Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet said. “But we’re a bigger school than they (CCA) are, and we’re physically bigger, quicker and stronger than they are, which makes a difference.”
Tilghman, which was celebrating Senior Night, led 53-19 at halftime and 68-29 going into the fourth quarter. Senior Jordon Wilkerson ended the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers in what was a bright spot for the Warriors (2-8).
Senior John Carter Chappell (7 points), Wilkerson (6) and eighth-grader Prince Kahnplaye (6) led the Warriors in scoring on the night.
The Tornado finished 11-of-20 from beyond the arc and were led in scoring by Shaw (13 points), Brown (12), sophomore Jayvion Powell (11) and senior Landon Fitzgerald (10). Seniors Camdon Marshall and Jackson Goodwin chipped in eight points apiece.
After the game, Overstreet had high praise for his six-man senior class of Brown, Fitzgerald, Marshall, Goodwin, Brian Thomas and Tragen Keyes.
“Our seniors are great kids,” he said. “This is my second year here, so I didn’t see them through all four years, but they’ve all been really receptive to what we’re doing. It’s difficult when you’re late in your career to have a new coach with new ideas and new philosophies, but they’ve all done a very good job of accepting what we’re trying to do and making some changes for us.”
CCA 10 9 10 8 — 37
Tilghman 29 24 15 18 — 86
CCA: Chappell 7, Wilkerson 6, Kahnplaye 6, Paxton 5, Chestnut 5, Wilson 4, Baten-Knotts 3, Smith 1.
Tilghman: Shaw 13, Brown 12, Powell 11, Fitzgerald 10, Marshall 8, Goodwin 8, Arthur 7, Thomas 6, Starks 4, Young 3, Warren 2, Nunn 2.
