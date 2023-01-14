Marshall County battled Graves County Friday night at Reed Conder gymnasium, a regional rivalry that resulted in Graves County win on both the girls and boys side of the ball.
Lady Eagles 45, Lady Marshals 25Starting off strong, the Lady Marshals put the first points on the board with a jump shot by junior Laken Schroader, to which the Lady Eagles immediately retaliated with a basket of their own. The Lady Marshals recorded a 6-0 run, all points made by Schroader, until the Lady Eagles severed the connection with a jump shot and 3-pointer by freshman Ella Kemp, which closed the gap to one point to end the first quarter.
Kemp logged another 3-pointer to take the lead at the start of the second, and the Lady Marshals never held the lead again for the remainder of the game. Several turnovers by the Lady Marshals led to easy Eagles points. Marshall struggled offensively in the second quarter, not putting up any points until the scoreboard indicated two minutes left in the half, whereas the Lady Eagles had found their rhythm, going on a 14-0 run to start the quarter. Senior Mia Teague broke the spell with a 3-pointer that ended the rally, but Marshall was still outscored 21-4 in the second quarter, and went into halftime 29-12.
Playing hard, though struggling offensively, the Lady Marshals continued to have trouble putting points on the board, not scoring a basket after halftime until midway through the third quarter.
The Lady Eagles were not sharing the same struggle however, driving in the paint and taking their fair share of 3-pointers, taking a 21-point lead into the last quarter.
In the fourth the score remained pretty stagnant, the Lady Marshals scoring five points and the Lady Eagles scoring four, finishing the game 45-25 and adding another orange and blue tally to Grave’s record.
Marshall County: 8-12-20-25
Graves County: 7-29-41-45
Schroader 16, Chevelle Henson 4, Mia Teague 3, Georgia Hall, Izzy Washburn. Field goals: 8. Three-pointers: 1 (Teague). Free throws: 8/13. Fouls: 10. Record: 8-10.
Glisson 15, Kemp 8, Alexander 8, Conlee Spann 4, Lillian Hayden 3, Avery Thompson 3, Carly Riley 2. Field goals: 14. Three-pointers: 6 (Kemp 2, Alexander 2, Glisson, Hayden). Free throws: 9/15. Fouls: 14. Record: 14-3.
Eagles 56, Marshals 50The Graves County Eagles came into a hostile environment on Friday night and were able to pull out a win in a close battle that came down to free throws in the final seconds.
After being bested by Marshall earlier in the season, Graves came out with a lot of intensity looking to tie the series between these two teams. Both teams came out hot and were firing on all cylinders. When one team scored, the other would respond immediately.
This would stay true as Marshall carried a 23-22 lead into halftime.
Graves County was efficient from behind the arc and able to get to the foul line more than double that of the Marshals. This would give them an advantage going into the fourth quarter, with the game 36-34 Marshals.
Both teams were trading buckets in the fourth quarter with rapid-fire 3-pointers coming from both ends of the floor. Graves was able to get off more threes since the Marshals were pressing in the half-court, and crashing hard towards the basket, allowing for several kick-out threes to occur.
Both teams were battling in every facet of the game, tension was building and tempers began to flare. The energy from the crowd was electric and the stands would hold their breath the second a shot was put up. At one point with the Marshals down 49-43, senior Trey Wall hit a 3-pointer and a set of free throws that brought the Marshals back into the game, 50-48.
After a set of free throws from Graves that would put them up by four points, the Marshals had to play the fouling game which the Eagles would use to seal their win with a score of 56-50.
Marshall County: Moore 13, Wall 11, Orrin Phelps 7, Alex Staples 6, Hunter Wallace 5, Tommy Robertson 5, Logan Parker 3. Field goals: 20. Three-pointers: 7 (Wall 3, Moore, Wallace, Robertson, Parker). Free throws: 3/7. Fouls: 19. Record: 13-4.
Lukas Pigg 17, Cole Mills 17, Briley Veucasovic 10, Braden Waller 8, Taytum Holland 4. Field goals: 17. Three-pointers: 11 (Mills 4, Pigg 4, Veucasovic 2, Holland). Free throws: 11/15. Fouls: 15. Record: 6-11.
