MAYFIELD —The Graves County Eagles are rolling.
With their 78-60 win over Carlisle County on Tuesday night, the Eagles have now won five straight games, averaging a nearly 23-point margin of victory over that span.
“We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Graves County head coach Josh Frick said. “You can tell our guys are starting to gel, and I think the more we play the better we get. We’ve shown a lot of growth in the last few weeks and I know we’ve got a tough schedule coming up.”
Graves County received another huge night from senior guard Drew Thompson. Thompson scorched the Comet defense for 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting including 4-of-8 from downtown.
Junior guard Mason Grant also had a stellar performance against Carlisle County, scoring a season-high 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
Graves is scheduled to play the first of two makeup games against Mayfield on Friday night at home but as inclement weather continues to creep into the area, fans will need to monitor updates from each school.
Carlisle County 14 18 13 15 — 60
Graves County 20 16 24 18 — 78
Carlisle: Hayden 23, Elder 14, Bowles 12, Keeling 4, Oliver 3, Latham 2, Newsome 2.
Field goals: 19-44. 3-pointers: 6-17 (Hayden 3, Bowles 2, Elder). Free throws: 16-20. Fouls: 14. Record: 8-4.
Graves: Thompson 30, Grant 17, Brown 12, Oliver 8, Isaiah 4, Flint 3, Jones 2, Pigg 2.
Field goals: 29-54. 3-pointers: 7-19 (Thompson 4, Oliver 2, Grant). Free throws: 13-16. Fouls: 17. Record: 9-4.
