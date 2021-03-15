LA CENTER — It almost felt like things were back to normal at the Green Palace on Monday night.
In front of a loud, socially distanced crowd, the Graves County Lady Eagles defeated the Mayfield Lady Cardinals 49-37 in what was arguably one of the best games of the night in west Kentucky high school hoops.
“I think we have as good of a chance as anybody to win this region,” Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “Our girls were one step from winning it last year and I believe the experience of that will help us in the regional tournament. I’m so proud of our kids, Mayfield came at us, they did a great job of changing defenses, but I think our schedule paid off. We’ve seen everything, we played four of the tougher teams in the state of Kentucky and hopefully we’re going to grow from that and be ready for the regional tournament.”
Mayfield played one of its best halves of the year out of the gate Monday night, limiting turnovers on the offensive end while making things difficult for Lady Eagles star senior forward Avery Myatt.
Lady Cardinals sophomore forward Addaley Smith helped keep Mayfield within striking distance early on.
Smith scored five of her team-high 15 points in the first quarter alone, as Mayfield trailed Graves 8-5 after one quarter of play.
Despite the Lady Cardinals’ stout defensive pressure, Myatt still managed to break out of her shell, scoring 13 first half points to give the Lady Eagles a narrow 16-15 lead at the break.
The Lady Cardinals hung tight to start the second half but once shots started to fall for Graves County, the Lady Cardinals struggled to keep up.
Fueled by a 10-point third quarter from junior guard Nealey Jackson, the Lady Eagles carried a 34-23 lead into the fourth, as they outscored Mayfield 18-8.
The Lady Cardinals fought to the final whistle, clawing their way back into the game thanks to a pair of late triples from senior guard Halie Duke. Despite chances to narrow its deficit down the stretch, Mayfield was unable to get over the hump, as the Lady Eagles glided to yet another Third District championship.
Following the hard fought loss, Mayfield head coach Bradley Nanney praised his team’s fight against the Lady Eagles.
“I’m just really proud of the girls,” Nanney said. “We came to win, we weren’t coming here just to get the second-place trophy. And I felt we played that way. I thought our girls really came out with some confidence that we were going to win this game. Defensively, in the first half, was tremendous. Our girls fought every single possession and did a great job on the boards.
“In the second half it was the same, but (Graves) got a couple threes to go that they didn’t make in the first half which allowed them to get up to 10 or 11. But we fought to the end and that’s all you can really ask.”
Graves County and Mayfield will each advance to play in the First Region tournament on Saturday at the CFSB Center in Murray.
Girls All-Third District Tournament Team
Addaley Smith-Mayfield, Autumn Dowdy-Ballard Memorial, Autumn Harris-Graves County, Madison Calvin-Ballard Memorial, Hayley Sullivan-Mayfield, Nealey Jackson-Graves County, Avery Myatt-Graves County.
GRAVES COUNTY 49, MAYFIELD 37
Mayfield 5 10 8 14 — 37
Graves 8 8 18 15 — 49
Mayfield: Smith 15, Duke 9, Burns 6, Hurt 2, Mayes 2, Sullivan 2, Mandry 1.
Field goals: 12-36. 3-pointers: 3-14 (Duke 3). Free throws: 10-15. Fouls: 12. Record: 13-9.
Graves: Myatt 22, Jackson 14, Harris 5, Alexander 3, Carter 3, Widelski 2.
Field goals: 17-55. 3-pointers: 2-16 (Jackson 2). Free throws: 13-20. Fouls: 14. Record: 18-3.
