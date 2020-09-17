Name: Clint McKee
School: Graves County
Class: Junior
Position: RB
Notes: In last Friday’s 17-7 win at Paducah Tilghman, McKee rushed for a 208 yards and a touchdown in 35 carries; good for 5.94 yards per touch. Others considered included Trigg County’s JaQuellus Martin, Murray’s Charvelle McCallister, McCracken County’s LeAndre Bolen Jr., Calloway County’s Kanyon Franklin, and Caldwell County’s Russ Beshear.
