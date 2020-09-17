McKee-1

CLINT MCKEE

Name: Clint McKee

School: Graves County

Class: Junior

Position: RB

Notes: In last Friday’s 17-7 win at Paducah Tilghman, McKee rushed for a 208 yards and a touchdown in 35 carries; good for 5.94 yards per touch. Others considered included Trigg County’s JaQuellus Martin, Murray’s Charvelle McCallister, McCracken County’s LeAndre Bolen Jr., Calloway County’s Kanyon Franklin, and Caldwell County’s Russ Beshear.

