Over the weekend McCracken County, Graves County and Marshall County competed in different events at the KHSAA State Competitive Cheer and Dance Championships.
The events were held at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester on Dec. 10-11.
McCracken County competed in Game Day, Jazz and Pom dance categories and Marshall County competed in the Jazz category.
McCracken County took fourth place in the Game Day competition with a team score of 86.70, they finished fourth place in Jazz competition with a score of 87.80 and placed seventh overall in the Pom competition with a score of 85.78.
Marshall County 10th in the Jazz competition with a score of 75.53.
In the Competitive Cheer Championships Marshall County competed in the All-Girls Medium category while Graves and McCracken County’s competed in the Coed Category.
Marshall took 15th place with a score of 68.75.
In the coed competition the Graves County claimed the top spot out of 10 teams with a score of 95.8 and McCracken County followed in second place with a score of 89.1.
