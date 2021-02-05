MAYFIELD — Much like any other event that has taken place in the past year, the Battle of the Birds was no exception to COVID disruption.
In addition to limited attendance, there was just one game Friday at the Eagles’ Nest as the boys game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
In the lone contest of the night, the Graves County Lady Eagles picked up another solid win, defeating the Mayfield Lady Cardinals, 55-38.
“Our girls did some good things and played hard tonight,” Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “Mayfield played us really tight and played a solid game. You have to give coach Nanney and his kids a lot of credit for that. Our girls responded to the challenge in the second half, and I felt like as the game went on we started to pull away. Hopefully that will build on for future games.”
Graves received another balanced scoring effort, as four players ended the night in double figures. Junior guard Autumn Harris and senior forward Avery Myatt led the way for the Lady Eagles, each scoring a game-high 14 points.
Mayfield sophomore forward Addaley Smith led the Lady Cardinals with 13 points. Following the loss, Mayfield head coach Bradley Nanney said he believes defensive breakdowns were his team’s biggest problem against the Lady Eagles.
“We got off to a terrible start, but I was really proud of the way we fought back,” Nanney said. “Addaley did a tremendous job in the first half and I thought defensively we did a good job in the first half. In the second half we started off pretty decent but defensively we had too many letdowns.
“We have to hit more threes if we’re going to be competitive against a team like Graves. It was a tough loss for us, but we still have a long way to go.”
Mayfield 7-13-9-9—38
Graves County 13-13-13-16—55
Mayfield: Smith 13, Mandry 8, Duke 6, Mayes 5, Burns 4, Sullivan 2.
Field goals: 12/43. 3-pointers: 5/17 (Duke 2, Mandry 2 and Mayes). Free throws: 9/17. Fouls: 13. Record: 8-4.
Graves: Harris 14, Myatt 14, Carter 11, Jackson 10, Alexander 6.
Field goals: 20/48. 3-pointers: 4/16 (Carter, Harris, Jackson and Myatt). Free throws: 11/17. Fouls: 17. Record: 11-1.
