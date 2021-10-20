History was made in the semifinals of the Third District tournament on Tuesday night.
For the first time since the program’s inception in the fall of 2005, the Mayfield Lady Cardinals won a set over crosstown rival Graves County, taking the opening frame 25-19.
Despite taking the early 1-0 lead, the Lady Cardinals struggled to keep the same intensity as the Lady Eagles scratched and clawed their way to a 3-1 (19-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-23) win.
Mayfield jumped on Graves early and applied pressure throughout the first set, making the Lady Eagles earn every point.
The Lady Cards fed off of their much needed crowd support and extended its early lead to 16-8 midway through the set, forcing Graves to take its first timeout of the night.
Out of the break, the Lady Eagles bounced back but couldn’t fully rebound as Mayfield finished off the set win, 25-19.
In the second set, the Lady Cards appeared to be on their way to creating even more history.
Mayfield led 18-15 and 22-19 down the stretch but couldn’t keep the Lady Eagles from mounting a comeback as Graves finished the set on a 6-0 run to take the win, 25-22.
With the match knotted at one apiece, Graves looked to take control.
The Lady Eagles were fueled by senior leadership in the third set as they dominated the Lady Cardinals, 25-15, behind strong play from libero Maddie Moyer and outside hitter Emily Oliver.
Down, but not out, the Lady Cardinals refused to fold.
Mayfield fought back in the fourth set, using grit and determination from junior libero Chloe Walker to stay neck and neck with the Lady Eagles midway through the frame.
Down 15-11, Mayfield put together a 7-1 run to take a 18-16 lead over Graves with a fifth set becoming a real possibility.
Up 20-18 with momentum on their side, the Lady Cardinals’ defense crumbled down the stretch as the Lady Eagles narrowly squeaked out the 25-23 victory.
Lady Bombers too much for Graves CountyFollowing their dramatic win over Mayfield in the district semis, the Graves County Lady Eagles looked to complete the upset against Ballard Memorial in the district championship.
Early on, Ballard Memorial showed why they’ve been a region favorite in 2021.
Senior outside hitters Isabelle Myers and Bailey Lee wreaked havoc on the Graves County middle blockers as the Lady Bombers held off a late attack from Graves to take the first set win, 25-23.
In the second frame, Ballard continued to overpower Graves County.
Myers, Lee and junior Kinley Doublin led the Lady Bombers to a dominant 25-15 win in the second set thanks to strong play at the net.
With the chance to put Graves away for the third time this season, Myers and the Lady Bombers jumped at the opportunity.
Despite playing down early on, Ballard Memorial stormed back behind a 9-2 run fueled by Myers and Doublin.
Ballard would finish the third set on a 8-4 run to take the final frame, 25-19, en route to a 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-19) victory.
Ballard and Graves advance to next week’s First Region tournament at Ballard.
