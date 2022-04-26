While the season ended for the Graves County basketball team back in December, they have been without a coach just as long. The Eagles and their fans knew a new coach was coming as former head coach Josh Frick informed the school that he would no longer coach the team once the season ended. That all change on Monday, April 25, when players, parents and fans were introduced to their new leader, Jason Holland.
Holland has a long resume of coaching high school basketball on both the boys and girls side of the ball. He most recently comes from the Fourth Region, coaching the South Warren Spartans.
His coaching career consists of over 300 wins, two regional titles and he has won the coach of the year three times. But, he doesn’t take the credit for all those accomplishments lightly or due to his own skills, he credits his players and coaching staffs.
“I believe in playing it one way, and that’s hard,” Holland said. “Good things happen to people that work hard, but when you hear the 300 wins, I didn’t 300 games, my players won 300 games.”
In his press conference to the players and parents he gave details as to how he coaches, what he expects from his new team and things they can expect from him. He says he runs college style practices and runs a tight ship. He wants to prepare any player for the next level that wants to. He stressed the importance of team unity to the players.
“That’s one of the biggest things, if we are going to do something, we are going to love each other,” Holland said. “There has to be love in the locker room, that’s coaches, that’s everybody.”
Graves County has a tradition of hosting successful basketball teams and Holland wants to continue that tradition.
“Every night that we go on the floor we are going to represent Graves County basketball the best we can and that’s with our shirttails in and playing basketball the right way,” Holland said.
In his most recent coaching journey, Holland commanded the Spartans to a 14-16 season and the year before that they went 17-6.
Graves County ended their 2021-22 season 15-15 under former head coach Josh Frick. They beat Mayfield for the Third District Title and fell to Murray in the First Region tournament. Holland and the Eagles look to get back on track, improve to an above .500 season and claim that First Region title.
