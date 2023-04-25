On Monday night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado returned to Shepherd’s Field to host the visiting Graves County Lady Eagles. With an explosive offense, the Lady Eagles took home a 5-1 victory over Paducah Tilghman with Anna Rogers in the pitching circle for Graves County.
Rogers threw a complete game, going all seven innings while striking out nine and walking zero. The junior allowed two hits and one run (earned) on 88 pitches, facing 24 batters.
Paducah Tilghman’s Reagan Hartman worked the circle for the Lady Blue Tornado and took the loss. The junior threw all seven innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while walking one and striking out one.
Graves County struck first at the top of the fourth inning as Bailey Wimsatt led off with a single on a hard grounder to right field. The next batter, Ginger Martin, reached a Tilghman error before Taylor Woods collected an RBI single, scoring Wimsatt. Martin advanced to third on the throw while Woods moved to second base.
Brooklyn Cole lined into a double play that began in right field and ended at home plate as Kate Wade hurled in the throw to Kaiden Rodgers, who tagged Martin out for the second half of the double play.
The Lady Eagles continued to lead into the bottom of the fifth inning when Paducah Tilghman tied it at 1-1 with a Gabi Logsdon triple, scoring
Adrienne Romain. However, despite Logsdon standing in scoring p) position, Graves County escaped the Blue Tornado threat.
Graves County answered in the top of the sixth inning, plating four runs. With one out, Martin hit a ground ball and reached on an error. The next batter, Woods, popped out in foul territory for the second out. However, a single by Ellie Davis put the Lady Eagles on top with a 3-1 lead. Martin and Cole scored on an error by Tilghman, which allowed Davis to reach second base.
Anna Taylor reached on an error to continue the inning. Then, pinch runners Kendra Winstead (Taylor) and Layla McDowell (Davis) scored on an RBI triple by Isabella Prather to make it 5-1.
Paducah Tilghman could not answer in the late innings, as the Lady Blue Tornado went down in order in the bottom of the sixth and seventh.
The Lady Eagles will meet Mayfield (4-11) in the Battle of the Birds on the diamond on Tuesday night at Graves County, and Paducah Tilghman will host Fulton County (2-9).
GRAVES COUNTY 5, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 1
GCHS 0 0 0 1 0 4 0 — 5-7-0
PTHS 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1-2-4
WP: A. Rogers; LP: R. Hartman
3B: GCHS — I. Prather; PTHS — G. Logsdon
TB: GCHS — I. Prather 3, G. Martin 2, B. Wimsatt 1, T. Woods 1, E. Bell 1, E. Davis 1; PTHS — G. Logsdon 3, A. White 1
SB: PTHS — A. White, A. Romain
RECORDS: Graves County (6-9); Paducah Tilghman (12-7)
