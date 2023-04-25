On Monday night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado returned to Shepherd’s Field to host the visiting Graves County Lady Eagles. With an explosive offense, the Lady Eagles took home a 5-1 victory over Paducah Tilghman with Anna Rogers in the pitching circle for Graves County.

Rogers threw a complete game, going all seven innings while striking out nine and walking zero. The junior allowed two hits and one run (earned) on 88 pitches, facing 24 batters.

