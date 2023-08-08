The 2023 high school soccer season kicked off for both Graves County and Paducah Tilghman on Monday night. A doubleheader was held for both the boy’s and girl’s teams at Graves County with the Eagles and Lady Eagles claiming both game. The Lady Eagles started off the night with a 7-1 win over the Lady Blue Tornado and the Eagles capped off the night in a more narrow 2-1 victory.
Lady Eagles 7, Lady Blue Tornado 1
The scoring began early during the girls game, when Graves’ Morgan Alexander put it in the back of the net 11 minutes into the game. She then was able to score again just a mere two minutes later to give the Lady Eagles a 2-0 lead early.
Aleya Burnett added another goal for the Lady Eagles, followed by another from Evelyn Vicente-Pastor. Krystina Kelly netted the final goal of the half to give the home team a 5-0 lead.
Defense prevailed for the first part of the second half until Erica Wurth put Tilghman on the board with a goal from deep. Graves quickly responded when Krystina Kelly poked one through the defense for her second goal of the game to get the lead back to five.
With less than a minute to go, Emree Green scored the final goal of the game to make it a 7-1 win for Graves County.
The boys game was a more defensive affair. The only goal in the first half came from a deflection by Tilghman’s Dawson Black.
Graves was able to mount a comeback within the final 25 minutes of the game. They scored twice within this time frame to win 2-1.
Both Graves’ teams play again on Tuesday on the road against Mayfield for Battle of the Birds. The Tilghman boys’ team plays this Thursday against Trigg County, while the girls’ next game is Saturday in a home matchup against Owensboro.
