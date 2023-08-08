The 2023 high school soccer season kicked off for both Graves County and Paducah Tilghman on Monday night. A doubleheader was held for both the boy’s and girl’s teams at Graves County with the Eagles and Lady Eagles claiming both game. The Lady Eagles started off the night with a 7-1 win over the Lady Blue Tornado and the Eagles capped off the night in a more narrow 2-1 victory.

Lady Eagles 7, Lady Blue Tornado 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In