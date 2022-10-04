While the First District soccer tournament was finishing up on Monday night, the Second District tournament was just getting started. The Graves County and Mayfield girls soccer teams opened up the tournament at Graves County High School with a dominant 10-0 win.

It took just 40 minutes to secure the win for the home team, as they were able to get those 10 goals and keep the shutout within the first half. This gave the Lady Eagles the sweep over the Lady Cardinals on the season, with all three games resulting in Graves shutouts.

