While the First District soccer tournament was finishing up on Monday night, the Second District tournament was just getting started. The Graves County and Mayfield girls soccer teams opened up the tournament at Graves County High School with a dominant 10-0 win.
It took just 40 minutes to secure the win for the home team, as they were able to get those 10 goals and keep the shutout within the first half. This gave the Lady Eagles the sweep over the Lady Cardinals on the season, with all three games resulting in Graves shutouts.
In just the first 10 minutes of play, the Lady Eagles were able to build up a 4-0 lead. Those early first goals came courtesy of senior Hadley Looper and freshman Aleya Burnett.
With 20 minutes left in the half, they put another point on the board courtesy of Natalie Elder at close range. The scoring would slow down for almost the next 10 minutes, as the score remained 5-0 until the 11 minute mark. #8 put up the sixth goal with Burnett assisting, again at close range within the box.
The Lady Eagles secured the win in the matter of five minutes, the last five minutes of the half. They put the final four goals in the net in that time courtesy of Looper, Krystina Kelly, Conlee Spann and Ryan Goodman.
This gives Graves County a 6-10-1 record as they advance in the tournament to take on Marshall County (13-4-2) on Tuesday night.
The male counterparts of the same two schools also faced off for the first round of the district tournament later Monday night. Unlike the lopsided final result from the girls game, the boys had a closer ending with Graves County claiming the 4-2 win.
Coming into the game, the two teams each had a win against each other earlier in the season. The winner of Mondays game took claim of the season series. Both previous games were just as close and just as competitive. Mayfield claimed the first game, 2-0, Graves took the second 3-2 and the Eagles came out on top when it mattered most, 4-2.
Graves County got on the board first courtesy of senior Ryan Hayden. His shot came from across the net, hit the right goal post and bounced in with 30 minutes on the clock in the first half. This sparked what would end up being a hat trick on the night. He added one more with nine minutes before the half ended, giving his team the 2-0 lead.
Mayfield made sure they didn’t head into the break without a goal. The Cardinals put up their first goal in the form of tap in goal in a crowded box on a penalty kick from the corner.
Graves once again got the start in the second half when Eddie Romero scored on a breakaway sprint past the Cardinals to get to the net with 29 minutes to play in the game. The final Eagles goal came once again by Hayden with 13 minutes to play on a header off a header to take the 4-1 lead.
Mayfield had the final answer of the game, but it wouldn’t be enough to claim the win. The final goal of the game came courtesy of Lincoln Suiter after he juked past a few Graves County defenders with just five minutes to go.
The Graves County win puts the Eagles record at 11-10-1 and the Cardinals at 7-12-0. The Eagles will advance to the second round of district play to take on Marshall County on Tuesday night after the Lady Marshals and Lady Eagles game.
