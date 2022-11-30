The Graves County Eagles defeated Hickman County 70-56 in their season opener on Tuesday night to start a doubleheader.
After a slow first couple minutes of the game, the Eagles settled in and held the lead for the rest of the game.
The Eagles leading scorer was junior guard, Lukas Pigg with 19 points, he also led the team in assists with six.
“[Pigg] plays my position, so I’m hard on him, I expect a lot out of him” Head coach Jason Holland said, “Last year, the Thompson kid brought the ball up a lot, I’m turning it over to Lukas. As he goes, we go and when he shares it like that, we’re pretty good.”
The victory marked the first for Holland as the head coach of Graves County.
A goal Holland has challenged his team with is to give up 50 points or less per game to their opponents, they fell a little bit short of that goal but still played well defensively.
“I thought in the first quarter we did a really good job of taking away stuff we talked about,” Holland said. “Then we got in foul trouble and we got four starters sitting on the bench. I would say about 25 of their points were us missing assignments.”
Holland said each player contributed on the offensive end, while some of his players missed shots that they usually don’t, he was happy with his team’s performance.
The Eagles next game will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Marshall County Hoopfest at Marshall County High School. They will play Evangel Christian.
Lady Eagles pick up second in to close out doubleheader evening
The Lady Eagles picked up a second consecutive win in a blowout, defeating Hickman County, 63-22 to finish the sweep over Hickman County. The home team had both the offense and defense working from start to finish to secure the win.
“I thought we did a good job of getting the ball in transition and scoring,” head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “I think when we’re running up and down the floor, we’re pretty fun to watch. Our offense fed off our defense. I’m really proud of the way our transition game went.”
Hannah Glisson led the team in scoring, with 14 points. Morgan Alexander added 13 points of her own.
After an injury that forced Conlee Spann out of the first game, she was back in the starting lineup, however, she later left the game with the same back injury. Just before halftime, Lillian Hayden left the game with an injury. Addison Widelski missed the game after an injury in the season opener. Ella Kemp missed a second consecutive game.
The injuries have started to pile up for the Lady Eagles but they continue to show their depth and adversity.
“We’re getting tested right now,” Dunning said. “We’re playing combinations of girls that probably haven’t practiced a lot together but they’re figuring out ways to win.”
The Lady Eagles will play again on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Marshall County Hoopfest at Marshall County High School. They will face off against Massac County (3-1).
Dunning hopes to make it through that game without any more injuries and then head into just under a week off to let his players get healthy.
