On Tuesday evening, Graves County hosted Mayfield for the first matchup of the Battle of the Birds this season. The Lady Eagles were victorious, as they defeated the Lady Cardinals 5-0.
Both teams went scoreless in the first inning, and after a scoreless top of the second inning from Mayfield, Graves County got their scoring started. This came when Brooklyn Cole singled and advanced to third on an error, later scoring on a passed ball.
Each team’s pitchers would dominate the middle innings of the game, Jo Jo Fox for Mayfield and Anna Rogers for Graves County, as neither team put much offense together until the sixth inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Eagles scored four runs. The first was an inside-the-park home run from Bailey Wimsatt on an aggressive send from head coach Dana Adkins to give her team a 2-0 lead.
“You have to be aggressive,” Adkins said. “To get Bailey out right there, with the way she runs, it had to be a perfect throw so we were willing to take that chance to push the lead to two to nothing.”
Rogers was dominant the entire game with her final line being seven innings, two hits, zero walks, zero runs and 16 strikeouts.
“She spun it really well,” Adkins said. “She was working on both sides of the plate and when we needed her to, she would go up with it.”
Fox gave the Lady Cardinals a solid outing only allowing four hits and one earned run in her six innings of work.
For the Lady Eagles the win came as their first district win of the season.
“It’s really big to come out and make sure we’re winning every district game that we can,” Adkins said. “It’s always a good day when you beat Mayfield.”
The two teams will meet again on Friday.
MYFL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-2-4
TB: GC — B. Wimsatt 7, G. Martin 1, B. Cole 1; MAY — J. Fox 1, T. Burgess
GRAVES COUNTY 15, MAYFIELD 0
Graves County and Mayfield met for the first time this season on Tuesday evening and the Eagles earned a dominant win by defeating the Cardinals 15-0 in the third inning by run rule.
After Drake Defrietas threw a scoreless top half of the first inning, the Eagles got their offense going early. The Eagles scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning that was capped off by a grand slam from Defrietas in his second plate appearance of the inning.
“We just went up to the plate and were competing,” interim head coach Justin Hayden said. “We played some small ball there, we laid a sac bunt down with our three hitter. We just built off that and kept the momentum going.”
The Cardinals were forced to make a pitching change with only one out in the first inning.
Graves County’s offense didn’t slow down in the bottom of the second inning, as they tallied four more runs.
The Eagles continued to put up good at-bats in the bottom of the third inning with a 12-0 lead. This led to them scoring the three runs that they needed to complete the run rule win.
The Cardinals used four pitchers in total during the three innings of the game.
“It’s definitely an advantage to see four of their guys,” Hayden said. “I feel confident with our guys regardless of which team we’re playing, which pitcher we’re facing.”
For the Eagles, it was Defreitas who threw all three for the Eagles.
“[Defreitas] was just filling up the strike zone,” Hayden said. “He ended up with 39 pitches and 25 were strikes. That’s the type of guy he is. He’s just going to go out and fill up the zone. He was under 40 pitches so he can even come back Thursday if we need him.”
The win came in the Eagles first district game of the season. Ace Hayden Alexander was unavailable after throwing over 80 pitches on Saturday, but should be lined up to start for the Eagles on Thursday when the two teams meet again.
“It’s always big to win the first one, just adding another one Thursday is what we’re hoping to do,” Hayden said.
2B: GC — C. Toon, C. Katzman, C. Mullins
TB: GC — D. Defreitas 4, C. Katzman 3, C. Toon 2, C. Mullins 2, C. Reed 2, D. Hayden 1, H. Thompson 1; MAY — J. Hawkins 1
