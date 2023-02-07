On Monday evening, Graves County hosted Ballard Memorial for senior night. The Lady Eagles honored Lilly Hayden, Conlee Spann, Avery Thompson and Carley Riley. The Eagles honored Cade Goatley, Drew Hayden and Cole Mills.

Lady Eagles defeat Lady Bombers 75-34The Lady Eagles opened the game up 6-0 behind two 3-pointers from Spann. They would go on to make five 3-pointers in the opening quarter, the two from Spann, as well as two from Morgan Alexander and one from Lillian Hayden as the quarter ended. They took a 27-7 lead into the second quarter.

