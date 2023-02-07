On Monday evening, Graves County hosted Ballard Memorial for senior night. The Lady Eagles honored Lilly Hayden, Conlee Spann, Avery Thompson and Carley Riley. The Eagles honored Cade Goatley, Drew Hayden and Cole Mills.
Lady Eagles defeat Lady Bombers 75-34The Lady Eagles opened the game up 6-0 behind two 3-pointers from Spann. They would go on to make five 3-pointers in the opening quarter, the two from Spann, as well as two from Morgan Alexander and one from Lillian Hayden as the quarter ended. They took a 27-7 lead into the second quarter.
The Lady Eagles opened the second quarter on a 14-0 run, forcing a Lady Bombers timeout with the Lady Eagles leading 41-7. They carried a 49-16 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, it was more of the same for the Lady Eagles. They kept making their threes, and created turnovers with their active hands, helping to push their lead out to 65-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
They did not take their foot off of the pedal in the fourth quarter as they kept their identity they had built up throughout the first three quarters of play. They won their final regular season district game 74-34 and hold the number one seed going into the district tournament.
The seniors for the Lady Eagles came out and were a big part in helping them build their lead and hold it throughout the game.
“We’ve sort of been in a rut for the last couple of games,” head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “Our seniors did a great job of getting the kids up. I think they were embarrassed with the way they’ve played the last couple of games. I really want to commend our seniors for their effort and their leadership tonight.”
As Dunning mentioned, the Lady Eagles had won their last two games coming into the contest with the Lady Bombers but it had felt like they were not playing to their potential, in this game, they were able to get back to their identity.
“Our defensive pressure was really good,” Dunning said. “The ball was getting moved around from side to side, it was able to cause a lot of problems for them. Our girls were playing with a lot of spirit tonight and it showed with the way they attacked the defense.”
The Lady Eagles will travel to McCracken County on Friday to take on the Lady Mustangs for their next game, while the Lady Bombers will host St. Mary on Friday, February 10.
Graves County 27 22 16 10 — 75
Ballard Memorial 7 9 13 5 — 34
GC: L. Hayden 14, M. Alexander 14, C. Spann 13, H. Glisson 8, C. Riley 6, P. Hayden 6, E. Kemp 5, A. Thompson 3, K. Scott 2, L. Dunn 2, G. Martin 2.
BM: K. O’Connor 13, H. Monroe 10, N. Yates 3, A. Smith 3, J. Riggs 3, J. Cox 2.
Eagles defeat Bombers 62-60The Eagles and Bombers opened up the game playing with a lot of intensity. Graves County made it a point in the first quarter to attack the paint, scoring 10 of their first 12 points in the paint. The Eagles built a 16-12 lead that they carried into the second quarter.
“We talked about driving it, and kicking it out and re-driving it,” head coach Jason Holland said. “Tonight, we had five things written down and we didn’t do four of them. It’s one of those nights where our kids have to be more dialed in than we were. I don’t know if it was because of senior night, or still a sour taste from Friday. Friday was hard for our kids.”
The Eagles were able to hold their lead until the final seconds of the half where the Bombers tied it at 26-26, and then again at 28-28. The Eagles played most of the quarter without Lukas Pigg, who was in foul trouble.
The entire second half remained competitive and featured many lead changes.
The game remaining so close led to overtime. In the extra four minutes, the game still stayed close throughout overtime. Lukas Pigg made a layup and was fouled to tie it at 60-60 with less than a minute left in the game, he missed the free throw to keep the game tied.
The Bombers went to the free throw line with a chance to take the lead with less than 30 seconds left in overtime, the free throw was missed and opened the door for the Eagles to win it and that was exactly what they did as Pigg drove and made the game winning layup as time expired.
“That was a designed play call for Lukas,” Holland said. “We liked him in that matchup. It was a play we just put in, actually, for late game stuff.”
Similarly to the last matchup between the Eagles and Bombers, Pigg won it at the buzzer, last time with a half court shot, this time with a layup.
Mills scored a game high 28-points on his senior night.
“Cole is an all-region player,” Holland said. “He was last year as a junior. The kid has persevered through a lot this year, and we’re proud of him. Here lately, he’s starting to play like Cole, who’s been an all-region player.”
GC: C. Mills 28, B. Waller 10, L. Pigg 10, B. VeuCasovic 8, D. Hughes 3, K. Tubbs 2, C. Carrico 2.
BM: J. Birney 25, J. Barber 9, K. English 8, J. Wilson 6, I. Chandler 6, P. Duncan 2, K. Overstreet 2, J. Smith 2.
