Kaden Gregory

Graves County’s quarterback Kaden Gregory goes for the pass in the 38-12 victory over McCracken County Mustangs on Friday night.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

After two straight losses, the Graves County Eagles hunted for the program’s first victory this season. However, on Friday night, the Eagles’ hunt ended as the team traveled to Marquette Stadium and defeated the McCracken County Mustangs, 38-12.

The Eagles (1-2) did not waste time, executing with a secure game plan under the guidance of head coach Nick Kemp. Graves County sophomore Kaden Gregory scored a 4-yard touchdown with 5:46 left in the first quarter to set the tone for the remainder of the contest.

