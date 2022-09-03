After two straight losses, the Graves County Eagles hunted for the program’s first victory this season. However, on Friday night, the Eagles’ hunt ended as the team traveled to Marquette Stadium and defeated the McCracken County Mustangs, 38-12.
The Eagles (1-2) did not waste time, executing with a secure game plan under the guidance of head coach Nick Kemp. Graves County sophomore Kaden Gregory scored a 4-yard touchdown with 5:46 left in the first quarter to set the tone for the remainder of the contest.
The theme continued for Graves County as Gregory passed to senior Cade Goatley for another Eagles 4-yard touchdown in the second quarter to make it 14-0. The Eagles added a 22-yard field goal by senior Conner Thomas.
Despite a solid defensive performance from McCracken County senior Jack Bradley, the Mustangs could not outrun the flock of Eagles in their path during the first half of the game.
With less than two minutes left in the second quarter, Graves County sophomore Denis Marrs went on a 13-yard run for a touchdown to take a 24-point lead over the Mustangs. But, as time ticked away, the Eagles knew what needed to be done to secure the victory.
After halftime, the Eagles and Mustangs (0-3) returned to the field. And like in the first quarter, Gregory and Goatley teamed up, extending the lead to 31-0 at the 9:53 mark for a 25-yard touchdown.
Minutes later, the Eagles pushed the game out of McCracken County’s reach with a 24-yard touchdown that began with Gregory and ended with Goatley. The touchdown brought in the running clock in favor of Graves County, but the Mustangs were not going to go down without a fight in their first home game of 2022.
McCracken County got on the board with a second left in the third quarter as Esley Cornelius went on a 4-yard run for a touchdown. However, the two-point conversion was unsuccessful for the Mustangs. As the third quarter ended, the Mustangs looked for a way to close the significant gap between the two teams.
Senior Pryor Lamb, who worked the field for McCracken County, scored the Mustangs’ second touchdown in the loss. Lamb’s 1-yard run allowed the Mustangs to add, making it 38-12 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles secured the victory as the clock ran out, giving Coach Kemp and his Graves County team their first win this season. They will host Bullitt East at home next Friday.
The Mustangs will continue to search for the program’s first win this season as they host the undefeated Mayfield Cardinals at Marquette next Friday night.
