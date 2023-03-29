Landon Curd

Landon Curd led the Eagles in hits with three in their 15-4 victory over the Calloway County Lakers on Tuesday.

 BY CONNOR CAPITO | For The Sun

The Graves County Eagles played at Calloway County on Tuesday evening. The Eagles defeated the Lakers 15-4. The game was close through the first few innings, but the Eagles pulled away late in the contest.

After the Eagles had a scoreless top half of the first inning, the Lakers scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning.

