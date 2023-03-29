The Graves County Eagles played at Calloway County on Tuesday evening. The Eagles defeated the Lakers 15-4. The game was close through the first few innings, but the Eagles pulled away late in the contest.
After the Eagles had a scoreless top half of the first inning, the Lakers scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
In the top half of the second inning, Bryan Easley hammered a three-run home run to left field to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead. This was a lead the Eagles would not surrender.
“Our guys have just had really good approaches,” head coach Josh Byrd said. “We’re just seeing the ball really well.”
In the top of the third inning, the Eagles scored two more runs, while the Lakers added two runs of their own. That would be the last scoring the Lakers would do as the Eagles cruised to their 15-4 win with no Laker pitcher being able to slow down their bats.
Landon Curd led the team in hits with three. Drew Hayden and Easley each collected four RBIs to lead the team.
Drake Defreitas earned the win for the Eagles after four innings, allowing three earned runs. Cole Woodward, an eighth grader, entered the game in relief to pitch the last three innings. Woodward allowed just one hit and zero runs.
“[Woodward] is just one of those kids that coming into a varsity game just doesn’t phase him,” Byrd said. “It didn’t surprise me. That is the kind of stuff he does.”
After starting the season 0-2, the Eagles have now won five games in a row.
“The first two games, the kids were still getting used to me,” Byrd said. “I’m still getting used to them. When we got that win at Trigg, the weight was lifted off of their shoulders. The way we’re playing right now is the way that we’re capable of playing so I am proud of them.”
GC: 0 3 2 3 0 3 4 — 15-13-2
CC: 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 4-8-3
2B: GC — H. Alexander 2, L. Curd, C. Mullins.
TB: GC — L Curd 4, B. Easley 4, H. Alexander 4, C. Mullins 3, D. Hayden 2, C. Katzman 1, H. Thompson 1, D. Defreitas 1; CC — C. McDaniel 5, B. Pingel 2, C. Lockhart 2, K. Starks 1.
