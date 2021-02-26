MAYFIELD — The Graves County Lady Eagles kept things rolling on Friday night as they took down Third District foe Ballard Memorial 77-27 at the Eagles’ Nest.
Lady Eagles senior forward Avery Myatt led the team with 18 points, while sophomore forward Conlee Spann finished with 11 and junior guard Anna Whitaker added 10. Ballard’s Madison Calvin led all scorers with 23 points, as no other Lady Bomber had more than two points.
“I thought our kids went after Calvin and did some good things on her tonight,” Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “They made a committed effort to make everything as hard as they could on her, but that tells you the quality of player that she is. We also didn’t settle for the jump shot as much as we had to last time, we got the ball inside.”
Graves, winners of six straight, moves to 14-1 on the season with its win.
While the Lady Eagles continue their dominance over First Region opponents, one question that still remains is how do they get past Marshall County when the opportunity presents itself in March?
Graves’ lone loss of the season, a 64-50 defeat, came against the Lady Marshals on Jan. 29.
Looking ahead to the Lady Eagles’ remaining schedule and First Region tournament, Dunning said taking a close look at opponents and his own team on film will be the key to their success.
“Every game that you watch and scout there’s certain things you pick up on,” Dunning said. “I watched someone play Ballard the other day and saw some things they did to disrupt them. Part of our effort will be scouting and watching them on film and seeing them live and also looking back on what we did wrong. Sometimes when scouting, you have to see what they were able to do to expose some weaknesses on your team. In the next couple of weeks we have to get ready and prepare for everybody.”
Ballard Memorial 8 7 8 4 — 27
Graves County 17 19 23 18 — 77
Ballard Memorial: Calvin 23, Adams 2, Yates 2.
Field goals: 11-40. 3-pointers: 1-8 (Calvin). Free throws: 4-8. Fouls: 8. Record: 5-9.
Graves: Myatt 18, Spann 11, Whitaker 10, Carter 7, Jackson 7, Harris 6, Alexander 6, Williams 5, Hayden 2, Riley 2, Widleski 2, Jones 1.
Field goals: 34-65. 3-pointers: 6-15 (Alexander 2, Jackson, Spann, Whitaker and Williams) Free throws: 3-8. Fouls: 9. Record: 14-1.
