Graves County and Mayfield split the Battle of the Birds, much like their first meeting, the Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Cardinals and the Cardinals defeated the Eagles. The Lady Eagles swept the Lady Cardinals in the regular season and the Cardinals swept the Eagles in the regular season.
Lady Eagles defeat Lady Cardinals 44-40
The game opened with only a few points in the first few minutes of game time, but after that it seemed like both teams had settled in resulting in the first quarter ending tied at 12 points a piece.
Scoring slowed back down in the second quarter, as the Lady Eagles only scored four points and the Lady Cardinals scored eight points.
The Lady Eagles used a pair of turnovers and a layup from Hannah Glisson and 3-point shot from Morgan Alexander to immediately take the lead coming out of halftime. The Lady Eagles opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run to regain the lead at 28-22 and force a Lady Cardinals timeout. Overall, the Lady Eagles would outscore the Lady Cardinals 16-5 in the quarter, and held a 32-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter would once again be competitive, much like the majority of the game had been to that point. However, the Lady Eagles would never allow the Lady Cardinals within four points in their victory, leading to the 44-40 final score.
“We did a good job in that third quarter of reestablishing control of the game,” Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “We just didn’t finish our plays, Mayfield got every loose ball and every rebound that they wanted.”
Glisson made her return from a four game absence in the win and led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 13-points. Lillian Hayden and Morgan Alexander followed, each with 11-points.
“I want to commend Lillian Hayden,” Dunning said. “She saves us tonight. She was playing and competing like a senior is supposed to.”
Hayden also returned from an injury that kept her out of one game.
Dunning said it was great to have Glisson back, he added that she’s only about 80% healthy.
Glisson was also forced to leave the game for a few minutes in the second half dealing with what appeared to be cramps on the same leg as the injured knee.
For the Lady Cardinals, Lay Mayes led them in scoring with 11-points, Skylar Mandry and Addaley Smith followed, each with 10 points.
Cardinals defeat Eagles 47-39
The boys game started with the Cardinals opening up a 6-0 lead in the early minutes, but the Eagles quickly worked their way back into the contest. The first quarter ended with the Cardinals on top 10-7.
In the second quarter, the Cardinals had a couple chances to pull away with the lead but failed to do so, then with about two minutes left in the quarter, Lukas Pigg hit a pull up three to put the Eagles on top at 18-17. The Eagles would remain on top until Braden Morris grabbed a rebound and threw the ball in for a swish from full court to put the Cardinals back on top 22-20 at halftime.
“Unbelievable,” Mayfield head coach Payton Croft said of the shot by Morris. “I hugged his neck going to the locker room, and I told him ‘that’s just how we drew it up, right?’. Braden is a kid who has really been patient throughout the season, taking minutes as they come and tonight he got his opportunity and taking that shot away, I thought he played exceptional.”
The third quarter was a super competitive quarter with the lead going back and forth throughout the quarter, but it ultimately ended with the Eagles leading 34-31.
The beginning of the fourth quarter remained competitive, but towards the end the Cardinals would pull away a little bit and be able to contain their lead as shots stopped falling for the Eagles, ending in the Cardinals picking up the 47-39 win.
Leading the Cardinals in scoring was Nolan Fulton with 15-points, Brajone Dabney had 11-points of his own. For the Eagles, Cole Mills and Lukas Pigg each had 12 points and Briley VeuCasovic had 11 points.
The game was very physical and the cardinals did well in setting the tone physically.
“That’s kind of who we are defensively,” Croft said. “We’re 22 games in, we’re still number one in the state in team defense, in points per game allowed, somewhere around 43-44 [points]. Tonight we gave up 39 [points], that’s back-to-back games we’ve given up 39 to them.”
The Cardinals finish undefeated in regular season district play.
“This is the second year in a row that we’ve gone undefeated in the regular season in our district, but a year ago we didn’t get the job done,” Croft said. “And I told [the players], as happy as we are with getting the one seed, and getting in the regional tournament, the job’s not done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.