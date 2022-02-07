The Graves County Eagles got back above .500 on Monday night, defeating the Fulton City Bulldogs 88-41.
The Eagles now sit at 12-11 overall on the season and 2-1 in Third District play.
Freshman forward Braden Waller led the Eagles in scoring with 16 points.
The Eagles will look to even the season series with Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday night as they host the Blue Tornado at 7:30 p.m. at the Eagles’ Nest.
Fulton City 11 14 11 5 41
Graves 20 32 15 21 88
Fulton City: Cobb 16, Kimble 14, Jackson 6, Burton 3, Pettigrew 2.
Field goals: 15-33. 3-pointers: 2-8 (Burton and Jackson). Free throws: 9-27. Fouls: 11. Record: 2-18.
Graves: Waller 16, Pigg 11, Veucasovic 10, Isaiah 9, Jackson 8, Thompson 7, McKee 6, Gibson 5, Hayden 5, Jones 4, Hughes 3, Carrico 2, Tubbs 2.
Field goals: 36-70. 3-pointers: 8-17 (Veucasovic (2), Hayden, Hughes, Isaiah, Jackson, Pigg, and Thompson). Free throws: 8-13. Fouls: 17. Record: 12-11.
The Graves County Lady Eagles made quick work of the visiting Fulton City Lady Bulldogs on Monday night, cruising to a 69-24 victory behind sophomore guard Morgan Alexander’s game-high 14 points.
The Lady Eagles spread the love offensively against Fulton City as 12 players scored in the win.
Graves will face a quick turnaround as it hosts Hopkins County Central on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Eagles’ Nest.
Fulton City 10 7 3 4 24
Graves 29 20 12 8 69
Fulton City: Martin 9, Maclin 7, Taylor 6, McCloyn 2.
Field goals: 10-22. 3-pointers: 2-4 (Maclin (2)). Free throws: 2-10. Fouls: 7. Record: 3-16.
Graves: Alexander 14, Spann 10, Widelski 10, Whitaker 8, Carter 6, Harris 6, Glisson 3, Jackson 3, Thompson 3, Cope 2, Riley 2, Scott 2.
Field goals: 27-56. 3-pointers: 6-16 (Whitaker (2), Alexander, Glisson, Jackson and Widelski). Free throws: 9-11. Fouls: 18. Record: 18-4.
