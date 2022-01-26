The Graves County Lady Eagles glided to their seventh consecutive win on Tuesday night, defeating Hickman County in convincing fashion, 59-18.
Senior guard Nealey Jackson was red hot from deep against the Lady Falcons, knocking down four of the Lady Eagles’ six triples to lead Graves in scoring with 14 points.
Senior guard Autumn Harris and freshman guard Addison Widelski added nine points each.
The Lady Eagles got off to a slow start in the first half on Tuesday night, holding a 20-7 lead at the halftime break.
A switch flipped for the Graves County offense out of the locker room as the Lady Eagles outscored Hickman County 26-11 in the third quarter en route to a running clock and 41-point victory.
Following the win, Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning said it was nice to see his bench come in and ignite the offense in the second half.
“I’m really proud of our second group,” Dunning said. “They changed the game (for us.) We were sluggish; I think our schedule got to us. We were too methodical and I thought they inspired our starters who played lights out in the late third and early fourth quarters.”
Graves 12 8 26 13 59
Hickman 0 7 11 0 18
Graves: Jackson 14, Harris 9, Widelski 9, Alexander 6, Whitaker 6, Riley 4, Carter 3, Glisson 2, Kemp 2, Spann 2, Thompson 2.
Field goals: 22-50. 3-pointers: 6-22 (Jackson (4), Alexander and Widelski). Rebs: 19. Ast: 5. TO: 8. Free throws: 9-16. Fouls: 14. Record: 15-3.
Hickman: Skaggs 7, Howell 6, Basch 3, Naranjo 2.
Field goals: 4-31. 3-pointers: 3-10 (Skaggs (2) and Basch). Rebs: 24. Ast: 2. TO: 23. Free throws: 7-14. Fouls: 11. Record: 3-10.
Following a 1-2 showing and fourth place finish in the Superman Classic at Massac County over the weekend, the Graves County Eagles played like a team possessed come Monday night.
The Eagles returned to the hardwood this week with a pair of emphatic performances, taking down Ballard Memorial, 81-31, on Monday night in Third District action before dominating Hickman County, 80-37, on Tuesday evening.
In its win over the Falcons, Graves County saw multiple players step up in the absence of recently removed starters Aydan Flint and Mason Grant.
Looking to take advantage of increased playing time, sophomore guard Briley Veucasovic and senior forward Noah Jones came to play and showed out on Tuesday night.
Veucasovic scored a career-high 12 points while Jones netted all 10 of his points in the Eagles- 27-point third quarter to help lift Graves County to back-to-back wins.
Senior guards Markus Isaiah and Drew Thompson continued their strong play in the win over Hickman County as Isaiah led all scorers with 19 points on 5-6 shooting from deep while Thompson finished with 11 points including a pair of triples.
The Eagles will look to roll this momentum into a big First Region date with McCracken County on Friday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. Tip-off is set for roughly 7:30 p.m.
Graves 22 22 27 9 80
Hickman 11 8 13 5 37
Graves: Isaiah 19, Veucasovic 12, Thompson 11, Jones 10, Gibson 7, Jackson 6, Carrico 5, Pigg 4, McKee 2, Tubbs 2, Waller 2.
Field goals: 32-56. 3-pointers: 11-20 (Isaiah (5), Thompson (2), Veucasovic (2), Carrico and Pigg). Free throws: 5-10. Fouls: 13. Record: 10-9.
Hickman: Johnson 13, Pettit 12, Ward 8, Prince 4.
Field goals: 17-44. 3-pointers: 2-6 (Ward (2)). Free throws: 1-5. Fouls: 10. Record: 6-11.
