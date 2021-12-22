The Graves County Lady Eagles had the chance to right some wrongs in a quick turnaround to another pre-Christmas matchup on Tuesday night against the Bradford Red Devils.
Led by senior guard Nealey Jackson’s monster 15 point, five assist and two rebound performance, the Lady Eagles glided to a 60-46 victory.
The Lady Eagles turned up the pressure early on against Bradford and this proved to be the difference as the Red Devils were forced into 14 total turnovers, leading to a multitude of Lady Eagle fast break chances.
Taking a 18-13 lead into the second quarter, senior forward Anna Whitaker helped the Lady Eagles extend their lead at the halftime break, pouring in nine of her 14 points to give Graves a 33-25 advantage.
A 3-7 mark from deep paired with five fourth quarter points from Jackson helped the Lady Eagles close out their sixth win of the season.
Junior forward Avery Thompson delivered her best performance of the season in the Lady Eagles’ win over Bradford, scoring six points, pulling down five rebounds and assisting on three made baskets.
Graves 18 15 11 17 60
Bradford 13 12 4 17 46
Graves: Jackson 15, Whitaker 14, Alexander 8, Riley 6, Thompson 6, Widelski 5, Carter 3, Harris 3.
Field goals: 24-58. 3-pointers: 6-16 (Alexander (2), Whitaker (2), Harris and Widelski). Rebs: 31. Ast: 18. TO: 10. Free throws: 6-12. Fouls: 16. Record: 6-2.
Bradford: Walter 19, Bratton 11, Johnstone 4, Powell 4, Bane 3, Wood 3, Thomas 2.
Field goals: 16-48. 3-pointers: 4-18 (Bratton (2), Bane and Wood). Rebs: 32. Ast: 10. TO: 14. Free throws: 10-17. Fouls: 12. Record: 9-2.
Eagles rebound with 67-42 win over BradfordThe Graves County Eagles returned to the win column on Tuesday night, defeating the Bradford Red Devils in lopsided fashion, 67-42.
Free throws and fatigue halted the Eagles on Monday, but a focused, refreshed crew showed out against the Red Devils this time around.
Senior guard Drew Thompson delivered another dazzling performance for the Eagles, scoring a game-high 19 points while dishing out two assists.
The Eagles also received an added boost on the offensive end from sophomore guard Lukas Pigg’s 13 points (3-4 3FG) and senior forward Mason Grant’s 12.
The Eagles and Lady Eagles will look to build on these wins next week as they head to the Sunshine State to participate in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic, Dec. 27-30.
Graves 12 18 17 20 67
Bradford 9 11 12 10 42
Graves: Thompson 19, Pigg 13, Grant 12, Waller 8, Flint 4, Keith 4, Veucasovic 3, Jackson 2, Treas 2.
Field goals: 26-44. 3-pointers: 6-11 (Pigg (3) and Thompson (3)). Rebs: 20. Ast: 13. TO: 11. Free throws: 9-12. Fouls: 17. Record: 4-3.
Bradford: Oglesby 18, Siddell 9, Arnold 6, Street 5, Sharp 3, Taylor 1.
Field goals: 14-33. 3-pointers: 4-11 (Oglesby (2), Sharp and Street). Rebs: 15. Ast: 9. TO: 16. Free throws: 10-13. Fouls: 14. Record: 4-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.