MURRAY — On Wednesday, the Graves County Eagles traveled to Murray State’s CFSB Center to battle against the visiting St. Benedict at Auburndale Eagles from Cordova, TN. Despite a 21-point fourth quarter, Graves County fell to St. Benedict with a 71-64 finish.
During the first quarter, the Eagles fought hard against St. Benedict, who surged, with Kylon Jones posting five 3-point shots in a row against Graves County. However, Lukas Pigg, Drew Hayden, Braden Waller, and Cole Mills kept the score close in the quarter with 16 points. The Tennessee-based team led heading into the second quarter, 19-16, with Graves County looming behind them.
St. Benedict landed in foul trouble despite having the lead, allowing Graves County to take advantage with Waller and Mills at the free-throw line. The 10 points by Graves County kept them within striking distance of St. Benedict as time ran out before halftime approached. However, Graves County would trail by 10 points at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Graves County Eagles outscored St. Benedict by one point as all hands were on deck for the team. Dazzling 3-pointers by Briley VeuCasovic and Carson Carrico allowed the Eagles to creep loudly toward their opponent’s lead.
As the fourth and final quarter arrived, Graves County was in motion to leave CFSB Center with an upset over St. Benedict with a late surge. A 3-pointer by Mills allowed the Eagles to stay alive with a 63-59 deficit as the quarter marked two minutes on the scoreboard. With 1:42 left, Graves County added two more points on the board, trailing by two. Not even two minutes later, the Eagles tied it 63-63.
However, the Eagles landed in foul trouble as Pigg fouled out in the game, allowing St. Benedict to persevere and move ahead by seven points to win. Before Pigg fouled out, he shined in the fourth quarter, going four-for-five at the free-throw line.
Graves County will continue with the Murray Bank Hardwood Classic on Thursday at Calloway County High School. The team will host Murray at home on January 3 before hosting the Battle of the Birds against Mayfield on January 6.
ST. BENEDICT 71, GRAVES COUNTY 64
ST. BENEDICT 19 17 16 19 — 71
GRAVES COUNTY 16 10 17 21 — 64
ST. BENEDICT: K. Jones 23, D. Cox 20, M. Gray 10, T. Parker 5, Z. Spencer 4, D. Davis 4, R. Neeley 3, C. Sherron 2. FIELD GOALS: 18 (D. Cox 9, T. Parker 2, M. Gray 2, D. Davis 2, Z. Spencer 2, K. Jones). 3-POINTERS: 9 (K. Jones 6, M. Gray, R. Neeley, T. Parker). FREE THROWS: 8/15. RECORD: 7-2.
GRAVES COUNTY: B. Waller 21, L. Pigg 17, C. Mills 11, B. VeuCasovic 9, D. Hayden 3, C. Carrico 3. FIELD GOALS: 15 (B. Waller 7, L. Pigg 4, C. Mills 3, B. VeuCasovic). 3-POINTERS: 6 (D. Hayden 3, C. Carrico 3, C. Mills 3, B. VeuCasovic 2, L. Pigg). FREE THROWS: 15/21. RECORD: 4-7.
