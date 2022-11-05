The Graves County Eagles season came to an end on Friday night as they were defeated by South Warren 36-7 in the opening round of the 2022 KHSAA State Football Playoffs.
The Eagles struggled offensively throughout much of the game. Their first four possessions of the game resulted in three and outs.
Defensively, the Eagles forced a three and out on South Warren’s first possession of the game but then allowed touchdowns on their second and third drives. Two-point conversion on the second touchdown made the score 15-0 at the end of the first quarter.
On Graves County’s fifth drive, they started to move the ball leading to a trip to the red zone, but the drive ended with a turnover on downs.
South Warren was up 22-0 at halftime and opened the second half with a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Graves County wasn’t able find the end zone until late in the fourth quarter. That score came courtesy of Kendall Lawrence on a 2-yard run, making the score 36-7.
The Eagles struggled to stop the running game, allowing South Warren to rush for 256 yards on 38 attempts. They were never really able to get their own running game going with 22 rushes for 76-yards.
Their leading rusher was Cole Katzman, he had six carries for 39 yards and a long of 32-yards.
The Eagles did throw for more yards than the Spartans, with 97-yards compared to the Spartans 70. Their leading receiver was Cade Goatley with six catches for 65-yards, and a long of 33.
Quarterback Kaden Gregory was 10 for 21 passing, with 97-yards.
Defensively, the Eagles had two interceptions. The first came from defensive back Bryan Easley and the second came from Gavin Newsome, who added a 48-yard return to the end of it.
The loss concludes Graves County’s season, as they finish with a record of 6-5.
