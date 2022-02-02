District play has been kind to the Graves County Lady Eagles this season.
Led by junior forward Conlee Spann’s game-high 14 points, the Lady Eagles glided to a 3-0 record in Third District play on Tuesday night at the Green Palace, defeating the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers 69-19.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a commanding 19-4 lead after one quarter of play thanks to a stout defensive presence which forced 12 Ballard Memorial first quarter turnovers.
Things would remain in Graves’ favor in the second quarter as the Lady Eagles outscored Ballard. 20-4, giving them a 39-8 advantage at the halftime break.
No time would be wasted in the first minutes of the second half as the Lady Eagles quickly forced a running clock by taking a 35-point lead with just under six minutes remaining.
With the game out of reach, the Lady Eagles used the final frame as an opportunity to continue to work on their game as a multitude of reserves saw increased playing time.
Graves County senior guard Nealey Jackson finished the night 13 points while senior forward Anna Whitaker added 10.
Graves County will look to make it a clean sweep in Third District play on Friday night as they travel across town to take on the Mayfield Lady Cardinals at 6 p.m.
Graves County 19 20 15 15—69
Ballard Memorial 4 4 5 6—19
Graves: Spann 14, Jackson 13, Whitaker 10, Hayden 6, Riley 6, Widelski 5, Harris 4, Kemp 3, Alexander 2, Glisson 2, Rogers 2, Thompson 2.
Field goals: 29-57 3-pointers: 3-12 (Jackson, Kemp and Widelski). Free throws: 8-12. Fouls: 8. Record: 17-4.
Ballard Memorial: Yates 11, O’Connor 3, Monroe 3, Smith 2.
Field goals: 8-20. 3-pointers: 1-5 (O’Connor). Free throws: 2-5. Fouls: 10. Record: 5-11.
Pigg’s 21 leads Eagles over Ballard MemorialThe Graves County Eagles grinded out a hard fought road win at the Green Palace on Tuesday night, defeating Third District foe Ballard Memorial 63-50.
Graves County sophomore guard Lukas Pigg led the way for the Eagles, scoring a team-high 21 points on 3-4 shooting from beyond the arc.
Eagles freshman forward Braden Waller had a career night against the Bombers, following Pigg with 17 points including 11 in the second half.
Ballard Memorial held its own through one half of play, trailing the Eagles by three, 26-23 at the halftime break.
In the second half, Bombers freshman guard Jace Birney got hot from deep, knocking down three consecutive three point baskets to give Ballard Memorial a 33-30 advantage and its first lead since the first quarter.
Despite Birney’s hot hand, the Bombers failed to hold on to the lead for long as the Eagles stormed back with a 7-0 lead highlighted by a corner three from Waller.
Clinging to a narrow 43-35 lead heading into the fourth, the Eagles, led by Pigg offensively, managed to hold of the Bomber upset, cruising to the 13-point win.
Graves County 16 10 17 20—63
Ballard Memorial 13 10 12 15—50
Graves: Pigg 21, Waller 17, Isaiah 7, Thompson 6, Tubbs 6, Jones 4, Gibson 2.
Field goals: 26-42 3-pointers: 6-11 (Pigg (3), Isaiah, Thompson and Waller). Free throws: 5-8. Fouls: 17. Record: 11-11.
Ballard Memorial: Birney 22, Overstreet 8, Smith 8, English 7, Barber 3, Wilson 2.
Field goals: 17-39. 3-pointers: 7-20 Birney (3), Smith (2), Barber and English). Free throws: 9-12. Fouls: 14. Record: 6-14.
