MAYFIELD — Although the 2021 Kentucky high school basketball season was one for the history books, the 2021-22 boys basketball season in Kentucky is shaping up to be one of the stranger seasons in recent history.
Student-athletes across the state were given the chance to return for a fifth season or reclassify to extend their high school playing career following the signing of Senate Bill 128 by Gov. Andy Beshear on March 24.
Since the signing, several school boards have approved students who filed the paperwork for the supplemental year.
Athletes like McCracken County’s Noah Dumas and Mayfield’s Jax Rogers have joined Graves County’s Drew Thompson and Markus Isaiah in returning for another school year.
With the retention of two of the top guards in the First Region, Graves County head coach Josh Frick said he believes his Eagles will be near the top of contenders come December.
“I think we’re right there in the mix,” Frick said. “We were able to win 18 games last year and basically lose just one starter. We’re losing two key guys in John Ben (Brown) and Caleb (Oliver), but we have some guys who got some really good experience last year so we’re excited. We’ve had a great summer program, we’ve seen some guys who have really developed and grown as players and that’s made our team better.”
While the Eagles will be set at the guard position with the return of Isaiah and Thompson, Graves will be looking for the next man up to fill the void of 2021 graduate John Ben Brown in the painted area.
Brown averaged 12 points and 7.9 rebounds per game during his senior campaign while the likes of junior Noah Jones and sophomore Kye Morton split time backing up the Eagles’ leading rebounder.
With basketball season just under six months away, Graves will look to relax during the KHSAA’s mandatory dead period before reviving workouts and preparation for what can only be described as once again a peculiar Kentucky high school basketball season.
