The Paducah Tilghman Tornado hosted the Graves County Eagles in a boys and girls doubleheader on Friday night. The Lady Eagles came out on top with a 53-39 victory.
The Blue Tornado defeated the Eagles in the boys’ matchup by score of 82-53.
Starting with the girls’ game, the Lady Eagles took the lead late in the first quarter and never looked back. The half ended with a 27-22 in favor of Graves. They then went on a 16-to-8 run that extended their lead to 13 by the end of the third quarter. Paducah Tilghman then gained momentum during the final quarter’s early stages, cutting the lead to ten. However, this proved insufficient as the Lady Eagles held on to win.
Hannah Glisson led Graves County in points with 17, 11 of them stemming from free throws. Morgan Alexander also knocked down two three-pointers for the Eagles, finishing with 12 points. Diamond Gray led the Lady Tornadoes with 17, followed by Jayla Reed with 13.
The Eagles held the Tornadoes to 17 points in the second half to claim their seventh win of the season.
Graves County- 18-9-16-10 — 53
Paducah Tilghman- 15-7-8-9 — 39
Tilghman quickly started with a lead in the boys’ game, ending the first quarter 24-11. However, the full-court press by the Tornadoes bothered the Eagles, ending the half with a score of 43-25.
Tilghman dominated in the third quarter, entering the fourth with a 63-42 lead. The lead rose after an 11-4 run to open the quarter. Ultimately, the Tornadoes came out on top with a final score of 82-53, improving to a 6-1 record.
Jayvion Powell put on an impressive performance, leading the team in scoring with 29, followed by Mian Shaw with 11, then Woodfork with 9. Mills led the way for Graves, scoring 10.
Paducah Tilghman 29-14-20-19-82
Graves County 13-12-16-12-53
RECORDS: Graves County: Girls 7-1, Boys 3-4
Paducah Tilghman: Girls 5-1, Boys 6-1
